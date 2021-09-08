Remodeling Market revenue to cross $4.9 Trillion by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The remodeling market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 4.9 trillion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc . The change in consumer behavior owing to modern lifestyles is expected to be the key growth driver.

Rising investments in building & construction activities, specifically in residential projects that are supported by innovative products & technologies and durable & high-end storage solutions are proliferating the industry growth. Rising living standards in developing nations facilitate remodeling activities in numerous luxurious hotels, restaurants, educational institutes, and corporate offices, fueling the industry size in the commercial sector.

The rapid growth of industrialization coupled with increasing per capita income is positively compelling the residential renovation segment expansion. Geographical expansion of brands facilitates global service providers to enter the regional market. For instance, in August 2018, IKEA launched its first store in India to expand its consumer base, which will boost remodeling services during the forecast period.

An increasing number of supermarkets, shopping malls, and theatres across newly developed cities will sustain the remodeling market share over the study timeframe. Sluggish growth in the commercial construction sector over the past few years limits revenue generation. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the overall industry size.

The residential segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market. Exterior additions and alterations will showcase significant growth at a CAGR of 3.8% through 2027. Growth is attributed to the rapidly growing remodeling applications in porch, gardens, and garages as these renovations depend on several factors such as high-performance, all-weather resistance materials, type of architecture, stoop for landing, etc. The overall residential segment will eventually rise over the forecast period and is likely to be valued at over USD 2,760 billion by 2027.

North America exhibited a considerable market share in 2020 and will grow at a significant CAGR of 3.9% by the end of 2027. Due to the shortage of housing in major cities and rising prices of new homes in the region, residential remodeling activities are increasing in recent years. Countries including the U.S. & Canada are significantly contributing to the market share owing to shifting consumer preferences toward energy-efficient systems and luxurious living spaces. This intense demand from leading economies across the globe will influence the overall remodeling industry size in the near future.

Key players operating in the global remodeling market including Dow Building Solutions, The Home Depot, Andersen Corporation, JELD-WEN, Lutron Electronics, Pella Corporation, Masco Corporation, Neil Kelly Company, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Kohler, Case Design/Remodeling, ROCKWOOL International, Harvey Building Products, Henkel Construction, and Builders FirstSource.

Some of the major findings in the remodeling market report include:

The rapidly recovering construction industry in Asia Pacific and the Middle East will drive the industry size.





Rising demand for highly functional, compact, and durable materials in the residential remodeling segment will augment new market opportunities.





Increasing need for interior additions & alterations in kitchens and baths will influence the market growth.





Retail space renovation coupled with frequent hotel & restaurant revamping activities will dominate the commercial segment share owing to its high-quality and luxurious products.





Market leaders are engaging in continuous research & innovations, Merger & Acquisition (M&A), and capacity expansion to gain competitive advantages.



