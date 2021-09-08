GreenMark Recognized as a 2021 Best of Class Technology Award Winner

EAST LANSING, Mich., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "During what is once again proving to be a very challenging year for the dental industry, each of these extraordinary companies and their award-winning technologies have earned the right to celebrate. I strongly encourage dentists to take the opportunity to engage with these companies and their innovations both virtually and in person," said Dr. Lou Shuman, CEO of Cellerant and founder of the Best of Class Technology Awards. "Our panel spent many hours in close discussion in order to identify these standout products. Pay close attention to our winners as they are truly leading the way to provide you what is best in today's contemporary practice."

Dental caries is the most prevalent chronic disease in the world, and GreenMark's product, LumiCare™ Caries Detection Rinse, enhances the visualization of carious lesions, including early stage dental 'pre-cavities', by targeting and illuminating porous sub-surface lesions in enamel, thereby aiding in the detection of caries. Once identified, the disease can be treated non-invasively to prevent the formation of cavities. The technology utilizes bioresorbable starch-based nanoparticles that degrade by the time the patient is ready to leave the dental office.

"If there isn't a clear winner in a category, then we won't select one," said Dr. Chris Salierno, DDS, Cellerant Best of Class panel member. "This award is about letting the public know when a company has raised the bar."

The 2021 Cellerant Best of Class Technology Award is selected by a panel of the most prominent technology leaders in dentistry: Dr. Paul Feuerstein, DMD, Editor in Chief for Dentistry Today; Dr. John Flucke, DDS, Technology Editor for Dental Products Report; Dr. Marty Jablow, DMD, known as America's Technology Coach; Dr. Pamela Maragliano-Muniz, DMD, Editor-in-Chief for Dental Economics; Dr. Chris Salierno, DDS, Chief Dental Officer for Tend; and Dr. Lou Shuman, DMD, CAGS, founder and creator of the Best of Class Technology Award.

"We are so excited to receive this second Best of Class award for our LumiCare™ product, which will become available to the dental market in time for the National ADA meeting in Las Vegas this October," said Dr. Steven Bloembergen, Ph.D., GreenMark's founder, Chairman and CEO, adding, "Our theme of 'Here Comes the Sun' represents the dawning of a new era, and I hope it will inspire & illuminate you, your team and your patients."

GreenMark is developing products that involve small sub-micron particles produced from food-grade starch. These particles make an ideal carrier for medical and dental applications, given enzymes in our body and saliva degrade starch. Dental caries is the most prevalent chronic disease in the world, and GreenMark is developing ways to identify and better assess the disease in its early stages, monitor progression and to treat it noninvasively or non-surgically. The Company's LumiCare™ Caries Detection Rinse, to be used by dental professionals as part of the routine dental exam, contains fluorescently labeled starch particles that target the porous subsurface of carious lesions in enamel and illuminate them using a dental curing light, thereby aiding in the detection of caries. The identification at early stages before cavitation will allow the use of non-surgical management options, resulting in less discomfort and improved long-term oral health outcomes for patients. GreenMark's team has also demonstrated the ability to load the essential minerals, depleted as a result of tooth decay, directly inside the small starch particles. Unlike fluoride products that seal the tooth's enamel surface, GreenMark's treatment products are being designed to target and restore the enamel subsurface.

GreenMark Biomedical Inc. has an office located at 325 E. Grand River Avenue, Suite 314, East Lansing, MI 48823, and offices & lab facilities at 1600 Huron Parkway, Building 520, 2nd Floor, Ann Arbor, MI 48109. Contact: support@greenmark.bio or 801-899-0710. For more information, visit www.greenmark.bio.

Since the inaugural presentation in 2009, the Best of Class Technology Awards have grown to occupy a unique space in dentistry by creating awareness in the community of manufacturers that are driving the discussion as to how practices will operate now and in the future.

The selection process relies on an expert panel of dentists recognized as thought leaders and educators. It includes Dr. Paul Feuerstein, Dr. John Flucke, Dr. Marty Jablow, Dr. Pamela Maragliano-Muniz, Dr. Chris Salierno, and Dr. Lou Shuman. Over the course of each year, the panel members seek out and conduct research on potentially practice-changing technologies, with deliberations on nominees and final voting taking place in February. Panelists are precluded from voting in any category where they have consulting relationships. The entire selection process is conducted and managed on a not-for-profit basis.

For more information on the Cellerant Best of Class Awards and the 2021 Award Winners, go to www.cellerantconsulting.com/best-of-class-2021

Founded and led by CEO Dr. Lou Shuman, DMD, CAGS, Cellerant provides strategic dental market insights, clinical expertise, implementation resources and support to accelerate growth for client dental companies. Cellerant services include new concept incubation, clinical product evaluation, product development, continuing education program development and CE sponsorship, strategic branding and marketing, online marketing, content marketing and dental media relations management. As an orthodontist and former owner of a 10-doctor multi-specialty private group practice, Dr. Shuman guides clients to offer products that engage dental customers and provide sustained differentiation. Cellerant operates under a unique model that merges leading voices in clinical product evaluation and strategic partner companies to provide a menu of services from one easily accessible network.

