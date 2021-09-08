Gen Art Returns to IMG New York Fashion Week with Full Slate of Events Including the 25th Anniversary of Fresh Faces in Fashion Debuting Fashion Brand ‘equalshuman’ and Fashion Talks Tech Panel Powered by Wedge and American Express

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gen Art, the legacy entertainment group with a wide industry and consumer following known for innovative multimedia, fashion and art experiences, will host the 25th Anniversary of Gen Art’s FRESH FACES IN FASHION at IMG New York Fashion Week, September 9-10.



The two-day program will highlight the gender-fluid, edgy sportswear fashion brand, equalshuman, the program’s 25th Award Recipient. The ‘Gen Art x equalshuman’ show will take place on the IMG calendar at Spring Studios Thursday evening, September 9, in a fully immersive fashion, music and art experience, before 300 fashion industry executives and newly minted Gen Art members.

The celebrations will continue with a post-show event that same evening at The Roxy Hotel, followed by a ‘NYFW FASHIONTALKS’ panel co-hosted by Gen Art and Wedge, the modern recruiting platform turning video screening into a competitive advantage, on September 10. The panel titled “The Power of Video in the Fashion & Creative Industries” is set to be moderated by Wedge CEO Matt Baxter, a serial entrepreneur and well-known podcast host, and will feature ‘Glee’ actress Samantha Ware, fashion editor and popular TV host Derek Warburton, HR ‘techpreneur’ and author Theo Rokos, Jess Licata and Alison Vitolo of equalshuman and Gen Art CEO Keri Ingvarsson.

The two-day program will offer complimentary admission to fashion bloggers, press, buyers and select media and focus on growing Gen Art’s paid membership community, with a link to purchase @genart on Instagram. Twenty percent of all membership proceeds benefit #LightUpMBC, which raises funds for Metastatic Breast Cancer research. One thousand ‘Gen Art Founding Memberships’ have just been released for NYC residents to enjoy the most exclusive fashion, film, music, art, sports and culinary events annually.

“We are incredibly humbled to return to NY Fashion Week for the 25th Anniversary of Fresh Faces in Fashion, to show with IMG and to debut ‘equalshuman,’ a powerful art-meets-fashion eco-sustainable and charitable fashion brand that shares the same core values and creative DNA as Gen Art,” said Ingvarsson. “For 25 years, Gen Art has been fueled by innovative corporations, including American Express, who continually utilize the company to captivate and expand their audience base.”

“As Wedge steps into NY Fashion Week via Gen Art for the first time, we’re able to align our brand with groundbreaking content and a broader audience, which will inevitably support us as we launch into more consumer and women-focused solutions in 2022,” commented Baxter.

For RSVP and ticket inquiries, send a request to ethos@genart.com. To join Gen Art’s membership club, which will include monthly events throughout 2021 and 2022, including access to New York Fashion Week in September, the Super Bowl SuperSaturday January 2022 and the return of Coachella in Indio next April, follow @genart.

About Gen Art

Founded in 1993 as a visual art-driven event group, and entering fashion and film by 1996, Gen Art is among the world’s leading arts and entertainment organizations in showcasing emerging talent. The company highlights culturally significant creators in fashion, film, music and art through unique consumer experiences and branded collaborations. The company has produced over 5000 multimedia, film, fashion, music, art, tech and culinary events globally, launching the careers of celebrated alumni including Zac Posen, Rebecca Minkoff, Philip Lim, Jason Reitman, Sofia Coppola and Sheppard Fairey. Since 2014, the company has been headed up by fashion industry executive Keri Ingvarsson and a small team of private investors. For more info www.genart.com.

About equalshuman

Founded in NYC in 2019 by Jess Licata and Alison Vitolo, equalshuman designs elevated, effortless, and versatile eco-friendly all-gender clothing. Their founding philosophy is simple: to launch a brand that can change the world, while emphasizing creativity over consumption, utilizing upcycled and recycled fabrics for their fashionable separates. For their debut NY Fashion Week collection, equalshuman’s design director Jodi Ingham created signature hoodies and joggers in French terry, organic cotton deconstructed tees colored in vegetable-dyes, art to fashion paint-splattered layer skirts on recycled cheesecloth, subtle khaki separates and more. Preview the collection: @equalshuman_movement.