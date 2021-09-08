Lefamulin Receives Approval in Taiwan for Treatment of Community-Acquired Pneumonia

DUBLIN, Ireland and FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, announced today that its partner, Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. has received approval to market oral and intravenous (IV) formulations of XENLETA® (lefamulin) for the treatment of community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) in adults in Taiwan.



In May 2021, Nabriva entered into an agreement for the development and commercialization rights for lefamulin in the greater China Region to Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals (Suzhou), the Chinese affiliate of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma. The anticipated launch timing of XENLETA® in Taiwan is undecided.

About Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Nabriva Therapeutics received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for XENLETA® (lefamulin injection, lefamulin tablets), the first systemic pleuromutilin antibiotic for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). Nabriva Therapeutics is also developing CONTEPO™ (fosfomycin) for injection, a potential first-in-class epoxide antibiotic for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis. Nabriva entered into an exclusive agreement with subsidiaries of Merck & Co. Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA to market, sell and distribute SIVEXTRO® (tedizolid phosphate) in the United States and certain of its territories.

