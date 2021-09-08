DraftKings Launches ‘Rocket’ as a New and Exclusive Online Casino Game

BOSTON, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced the addition of its new and exclusive game DraftKings Rocket to the DraftKings Casino product suite, which is currently available in New Jersey with Michigan and West Virginia to follow pending regulatory approval. Built entirely in-house, DraftKings Rocket is the latest addition to the more than 30 games that have been developed by internal team members and part of over 60 unique game builds in total. It also comes on the heels of the company’s latest iGaming expansions, which included the addition of both Spanish 21 and DKCraps earlier this year.



“By developing DraftKings Rocket, our team continues to innovate our Casino offerings as we set out to create an all new, one-of-a-kind iGaming experience for customers,” said Jason March, DraftKings Vice President, iGaming. “We’re thrilled to be providing an exclusive iGaming experience to DraftKings customers. At DraftKings, a customer-first approach is essential to our products, and the addition of DraftKings Rocket is sure to provide a new and exciting way for customers to wager with peer-to-peer interaction.”

With a prize pool of $1 million, DraftKings Rocket is a game of instinct that delivers real-money potential payouts within a shared and interactive interface which is unlike any other game on DraftKings Casino to date. DraftKings Rocket works as players compete alongside one another in real time by placing wagers before a virtual rocket launches into orbit. As the virtual rocket begins rising, the possible winnings from player wagers grows in parallel—the longer the rocket rises, the more players stand to win. To cash out, players must bail from the rocket before it stops rising, which makes anticipation and timing vital to succeed in the game. Additionally, DraftKings Rocket features a variety of hidden surprises and payouts for customers, including random objects floating in space, for entertaining twists along the way. Those interested in learning more specifically how to play the game can access a tutorial via the Casino Education Hub.

DraftKings is committed to providing customers with a regulated and engaging gaming experience. DraftKings Rocket is one of over 500 games offered on the casino product and gives customers a chance to win millions of dollars every day.

A leader in digital sports entertainment and gaming, DraftKings is committed to creating inclusive and responsible pathways for people to build, create, imagine, and innovate through the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program. Responsible gaming is a key pillar of the S.E.R.V.E.S. program and DraftKings’ collective mission is to mitigate harm and protect the vulnerable with groundbreaking technology, training, resources and the support of evidence-based research.

Customers in permissible states can download and play DraftKings Rocket on DraftKings Casino via iOS and Android here.

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 7 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB, an official sports betting partner of the NFL, an official betting operator of PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of UFC. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

