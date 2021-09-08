Tampa, FL, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Accounts Payable (AP) Automation is considered a business-critical function within the back office. Having an efficient AP department is so much more than tracking broad KPIs such as time to process or cost per invoice. Where the goal is to maximize straight-through processing or “touchless” invoices, it is important to have tangible performance indicators to gauge the effectiveness of your solution, such as # of received not vouchered invoices eliminated and % reduction of invoice exceptions. But how do you identify the features that are most important to maximize this important aspect of AP Automation?

Simple business situations that are often overlooked when comparing AP Automation tools can make a huge difference in getting straight-through processing rates that are best in class. Join us for Best Practices for Touchless Accounts Payable Automation in Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) to learn how to identify these important features within an AP Automation tool that will show a significant impact on productivity and accuracy.

In this webinar, our AP automation experts will cover:

The importance of real-time integration with your existing E-Business Suite (EBS) ERP

Automating the matching process

Converting unit of measure differences automatically when the ordered quantities are different than the invoiced quantities

How to achieve an 80% reduction in received not vouchered rates

Easy-to-use workflows that tell users exactly what they are expected to do

Converting part numbers when you and your supplier use different item numbers for the same part

Expediting multiple approvals, routing, and processing of invoices

The impact of a mobile-friendly process to handle out-of-office approvals and routing procedures

Coding shipping charges, taxes, and other variable fees that are on the invoice, but not on the PO

AP Automation is not a one-size-fits-all solution. It is important to choose a vendor that understands your business process and can adapt proven best practices to your company’s needs. Join us for Best Practices for Touchless Accounts Payable Automation in Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) and see how IntelliChief can improve productivity within your Accounts Payable department.

About IntelliChief

IntelliChief is the emerging leader in Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Accounts Payable Automation, and Sales Order Automation. Leveraging advanced OCR, powerful workflows, document management, and analytics, IntelliChief eliminates manual processes and automates repetitive, time-consuming tasks to help businesses secure a decisive competitive advantage.

IntelliChief is recognized for its robust, configurable solutions and secure integrations with INfor ERP systems and applications. Hundreds of customers in every industry depend on IntelliChief as a strategic partner to help them digitize documents, standardize business processes, and automate Accounts Payable, Sales Orders, Human Resources, and more.

The IntelliChief team is committed to serving our customers, community, and country by guiding them through Digital Transformation and exemplifying what is possible with an ardent dedication to innovation and progress.

