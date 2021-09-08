ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Tuesday 7 September 2021:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1113.8p

- including income, 1116.1p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1100.2p

- including income, 1102.5p

For further information, please contact: -

Alliance Trust PLC Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes