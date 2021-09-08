Kutcho Copper Engages Native Ads for Digital Media Services and Announces DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV:KC) (OTCQX:KCCFF) (“Kutcho Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Native Ads, Inc (“Native Ads”) to provide strategic digital media services to the Company. Additionally, Kutcho Copper has received Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) eligibility, making the Company’s stock more accessible to U.S. investors.



Vince Sorace, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "Engaging Native Ads for digital media services coupled with DTC eligibility and our previously announced trading on the OTCQX market in the United States will help increase the Company’s visibility to U.S. investors and help broaden our investor base with the goal to improve liquidity across multiple jurisdictions."

DTC is the largest securities depository in the world and facilitates the electronic settlement of stock certificate transfers in the United States. The shares of the Company which trade under the symbol “KCCFF” in the United States, are now eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC and are therefore considered DTC eligible.

Native Ads has offices in Vancouver, B.C. and New York, NY and delivers services to a diverse group of clients across North America, providing strategic digital media services, marketing and data analytic services. The Company and Native Ads act at arm’s length, and Native Ads has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities.

Under the terms of the agreement, Native Ads will provide strategic digital media services including marketing services, data analytics services, content development, media buying and distribution, and campaign reporting and optimization. The Company has agreed to pay Native Ads a total initial cost of CAD$150,000 over an expected 24-month period. The appointment of Native Ads is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Kutcho Copper Corp.

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource development company focused on expanding and developing the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc project in northern British Columbia. Committed to social responsibility and the highest environmental standards, the Company intends to progress the Kutcho project through feasibility and permitting to a positive construction decision.

Vince Sorace

President & CEO, Kutcho Copper Corp.

For further information regarding Kutcho Copper Corp., please email info@kutcho.ca or visit our website at www.kutcho.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.