E-Sports & Digital Entertainment Leaders: CEOs of Zynga, ESE Entertainment, Corsair Gaming, and Electronic Arts Driving Explosive Revenue Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) and Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA).



Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR) Andrew Paul, CEO: “Gaming Gear is Booming”

“...Gamers continue to purchase and upgrade their gear, even as entertainment outside of the home and travel opens back up...We are now at a $2 billion run rate compared to our 2019 revenue of $1.1 billion, which speaks to the strong momentum in our business. We therefore are continuing to expand our resources and invest heavily in R&D, marketing and infrastructure. We've launched over 75 new products so far this year, which is just an astounding pace of innovation… “

“...We continue to observe that the market for gaming gear is at an early stage of evolution. The average annual growth pre-COVID for PC gaming peripherals has been running at about 24% per year in the U.S. and a similar rate in Western Europe, where we're able to collect detailed market data. Now in 2020, with lockdown, this increased to approximately 80%.These growth numbers are substantially higher than either the increase in new gamers to the market or the rate of growth in video game software. What we believe is happening is that after people learn to play PC games for a while and get good at them, they start to want better specialized gaming gear. And because the market is still at an early stage and the penetration is so low, we are seeing such high growth rates in gaming hardware due to the low base. High-end graphics cards were very difficult to buy in the last 6 months, and we believe there is a large number of gaming enthusiasts in the wings waiting to build a new PC on top of the elevated numbers of people that actually did build a new gaming rig...”

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR) Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/3tlvrIr

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: ”On Track for $100 Million E-Sports Revenues”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream conference, recently updated investors on his goal of building ESE into a billion dollar global enterprise. Wasiela shared that “ESE now has a growing M&A pipeline with over $100 million annual revenues” and expected to close a significant number of these potential transactions in the coming months. ENTEF just announced the acquisition of e-sports company Auto Simulation Limited T/A Digital Motorsports, an Ireland-based provider of advanced simulation racing (“sim racing”) infrastructure, technology, and support. Sim racing is one of the hottest growth categories in the multi-billion dollar global e-sports market.

ENTEF recently closed the acquisition of e-sports and gaming infrastructure company, WPG. In 2020, WPG’s assets generated revenue in excess of C$14,000,000. This transaction is anticipated to make ENTEF one of the largest esports infrastructure companies in the world, bridging esports companies with their fans and customers.

Watch ESE (OTC: ENTEF) (TSX.V: ESE) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3tdhcVV

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, ESE CEO Konrad Wasiela, says the company is now ready to scale - expanding it’s global footprint, with new partnerships with global brands like Porsche, driving revenue growth with aggressive focus on top line sales and margin expansion, and M&A opportunities. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including, E-Sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including it’s K1CK global E-Sports franchise.

Watch ESE (OTC: ENTEF) (TSX.V: ESE) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3tdhcVV

Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) CEO Andrew Wilson: “Key Growth Drivers: Building on Leadership in Sports; Growing Blockbuster Franchises; Expanding Live Services & Mobile”

“...Looking at our first quarter of fiscal 2022, we delivered very strong results. Even as the world took steps towards opening back up, we deepened engagement and connections for players in and around our games. And we see this trend going well into the future. Our talented teams are delivering experiences that hundreds of millions of players want to play, and our new launches, leading games and life services all performed very well during the quarter. Execution against our long-term strategy continues to power growth in our business. Revenue, net bookings and EPS were all above our guidance for Q1. We are raising our full year net revenue, net bookings and EPS guidance today, and we are also forecasting our biggest second quarter ever.”

“...Our long-term strategy is focused on 4 key opportunities: the continued creation of great games and content with a focus on mobile, tools for the community to drive deeper engagement with our content, the aggregation and distribution of content and services to more platforms, business models and geographies, and harnessing the power of the social ecosystems in and around our games. As part of this, in FY '22, we continue to execute against 3 key growth drivers: building on our leadership in sports; growing our blockbuster franchises; and expanding live services across our portfolio, including mobile...”

“...Underpinning these growth drivers are the fact that games, and particularly our portfolio experiences at Electronic Arts, are creating social connection for more and more people around the world. More than 0.5 billion players are coming together through the social networks formed in and around our games, and we see this continuing to grow. With some of the most talented teams in the industry, a deep pipeline of innovative experience in established and new IP, new content partnerships and more ways to connect and experience play, we are positioning our business for continued growth and leadership this year and beyond..”

Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/3n9xwWW

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) CEO Frank Gibeau: ”Multiple Catalysts In-Place To Deliver Strong Revenue Growth and Margin Expansion”

“...We delivered our highest ever Q2 revenue of 720 million, up 59% year-over-year and record Q2 bookings of 712 million, an increase of 37% year-over-year....As we look ahead, we are incredibly excited by our positioning within the dynamic and fast-growing interactive entertainment sector and the multiple catalysts that we have in place to deliver strong top-line growth and margin expansion in the years ahead. Execution of our multi-year growth strategy enables Zynga to drive recurring organic growth from our expanding live services portfolio and new game pipeline. In addition, we are investing in hyper-casual games, cross-platform play, international expansion and advertising technologies, all of which have the ability to meaningfully increase Zynga’s total addressable market and further enhance our competitive advantage and growth potential within the interactive entertainment industry..”

“...We remain incredibly excited by the ongoing growth trends within Interactive Entertainment as well as Zynga’s unique position as one of the leading mobile game developers and publishers in the world. Our investments to-date have added meaningful scale to Zynga’s portfolio while also expanding our studios, enhancing our platform capabilities and amplifying our collaborative culture...While we are navigating some short-term market dynamics, we remain confident that ongoing execution of our multiyear growth strategy will position us for continued top-line growth and improved operating leverage in the coming years…”.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) Earning Highlights: https://bit.ly/2WWcwrm

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com . Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context. Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here: http://bit.ly/39kkE7K

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7