Saatchi Art Debuts its 2021 ‘Rising Stars’ List of International Emerging Artists to Watch

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s leading online art gallery for emerging artists, Saatchi Art, released this year’s ‘Rising Stars’ list featuring 27 trailblazing emerging artists hand-selected by Saatchi Art’s curation team. This annual list spotlights promising artists at the beginning of their careers spanning multiple continents and diverse backgrounds. The prestigious list is developed throughout the year by Saatchi Art’s team of curators as they review and evaluate hundreds of portfolios.



The artists featured in this year’s Rising Stars list are creating powerful work that challenges the status quo, establishing their presence in today’s art world. Some are tackling contemporary social issues in their work while others are experimenting with new technologies and redefining traditional art styles.

"Saatchi Art’s support of emerging artists has always been part of our brand ethos. Both new and seasoned art collectors come to us knowing they’ll find a curated selection of art from some of the most promising talent to watch in the years to come,” says Rebecca Wilson, Chief Curator of Saatchi Art. “Our curators are constantly seeking the highest caliber of up-and-coming artists. As we review portfolios, we look for fresh voices and perspectives that contribute something special in their work. We are so pleased that many of our past featured artists have gone on to great success in their careers with a growing collector base and solo shows and exhibitions, a selection of these artists are highlighted in this year’s Rising Stars feature.”

To view Saatchi Art’s ‘Rising Stars’ 2021 list and see works by this year’s featured artists, visit SaatchiArt.com.

