FuelPositive Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Company’s Hiring of NH3 Technology Patent Co-Inventor Dr. Ghassan Chehade to Lead Prototype Manufacturing

“Ghassan will play a significant role, working closely with National Compressed Air Canada Ltd., as we manufacture our Phase 2 commercial prototype demonstration systems for carbon-free NH3 production,” commented Ian Clifford, CEO of FuelPositive. “The manufacturing of demonstration prototypes is a major milestone for us, as we transition from research and development to the commercialization phase of our growth. Having Ghassan involved daily will ensure success, preparing us for the rollout of our demonstration pilot projects in early 2022.”

The company’s carbon-free NH3 technology takes air, water and sustainable electricity and converts it to a non-polluting chemical for multiple applications, fertilizer for farming, fuel for combustion engines and a solution for grid storage. It is being considered as a replacement for fossil fuels and as the enabler of the hydrogen economy. Not only does the production of FuelPositive’s carbon-free NH3 require much less energy than producing hydrogen on its own, but ammonia stores 65% more hydrogen than highly compressed pure hydrogen, making ammonia the most efficient way to safely store and transport hydrogen.

FuelPositive’s modular and transportable systems, leveraging shipping container configurations, will be adaptable to multiple applications. The company is initially focusing on the agriculture sector, where farmers will be able to produce carbon-free NH3 on their farms and use it to fertilize their fields and fuel their farming equipment, generators, coolers and grain drying equipment.

About FuelPositive Corp.

FuelPositive Corp. is a Canadian growth-stage technology company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable, “cradle to cradle”, clean energy solutions, including carbon-free ammonia (NH3), for use across a broad spectrum of industries and applications. By focusing on technologies that are clean, economically advantageous/realizable and that leverage existing infrastructure, the company aims to change the course of climate change through practical solutions that can be implemented now. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.FuelPositive.com

