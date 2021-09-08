Triumph Gold Announces Completion of Exploration Drilling at the Freegold Mountain Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Gold Corp. (TSX-V: TIG | OTCMKTS: TIGCF) (“Triumph Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of a 19 hole, 6,615 metre diamond drilling program (“the Program”) focused on the Nucleus and Revenue areas of the Freegold Mountain Project (“the Project”) located in Yukon, Canada (Figure 1). All of the drill core has been cut, sampled, and submitted to ALS Global for analysis. Final assay results are expected to return in regular batches throughout September and October.



Initial highlights of the Program include:

Confirmation of two styles of overlapping mineralization forming the Nucleus gold-silver-copper deposit with flat-lying skarn mineralization cut by epithermal mineralization associated with steeply-dipping fault zones within schists and gneiss of Yukon Tanana Terrane (“YTT”) and felsic intrusive rocks (Photos 1 and 2).

Intersection of sulphide-replacement and epithermal mineralization proximal to the regional South Big Creek Fault within YTT and felsic intrusive rocks in step-out drilling south of the Nucleus gold-silver-copper Deposit (Photo 3). New mineralization was also intersected southeast of the Nucleus resource area (Photo 4).

Expansion of porphyry-related and epithermal mineralization at the WAu and Blue Sky Zones hosted in the Revenue gold-silver-copper-molybdenum-tungsten Deposit (Photo 5). Drilling also expanded a zone of porphyry-style mineralization proximal to the southern contact of the WAu Zone. (Photo 6).



Additional exploration activities have advanced mineral prospects on the Freegold Mountain Project outside of the Nucleus and Revenue Deposit areas. This portion of the 2021 exploration season is ongoing and includes geological mapping and prospecting, 37 line-kilometres of soil geochemical surveying, 100 line-kilometres of ground magnetic surveying, and 6 line-kilometres of HLEM surveying, all of which are expected to be completed by mid-September.

“Triumph Gold has used improved deposit and geophysical modeling along with AI vectoring to identify and target underexplored areas of the Freegold Mountain Project. We are very excited to receive assay results to confirm drillcore observations from all areas, including newly identified mineralization intersected south and east of Nucleus.” says Jesse Halle, VP Exploration for Triumph Gold. Halle adds “Work on our pipeline prospects is ongoing and preliminary results from these efforts are very encouraging.”

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jesse Halle, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

COVID-19 Response

Triumph Gold is committed to the health and safety of its employees and contractors. With recommendations from the Yukon Government and Yukon Chamber of Mines, the Company developed and implemented infection prevention and control measures at the Freegold Mountain Project to help reduce and minimize the risk of potential COVID-19 transmission in the camp and related work sites. Employees, contractors, and visitors are regularly tested and monitored for symptoms and are required to adhere to federal and territorial regulations, as well as Company prevention policies outlined in the Triumph Gold Corp COVID-19 Operational and Emergency Response Plans.

About Triumph Gold Corp.

Triumph Gold Corp. is a Canadian based, growth-oriented exploration and development company with a district scale land package in mining friendly Yukon. The Company’s 100% owned, road accessible, flagship Freegold Mountain Project is located in the Dawson Range Cu-Au Belt and is host to three NI 43-101 Mineral Deposits (Nucleus, Revenue, and Tinta Hill). The Project is 200 square kilometres and covers an extensive section of the Big Creek Fault zone, a structure directly related to epithermal gold and silver mineralization as well as gold-rich porphyry copper mineralization. Led by an experienced management and technical team, Triumph Gold is focused on actively advancing the Freegold Mountain Project using multidiscipline exploration and evaluation techniques.

The Company also owns 100% of the Big Creek and Tad/Toro copper-gold properties, situated along strike of the Freegold Mountain Project, within the Dawson Range. For more information, please visit triumphgoldcorp.com.

