H-CYTE Combines Clinical Outcomes and Scientific Development to Launch New Centers for Respiratory Health

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCQB: HCYT), a medical biosciences company dedicated to developing and delivering new treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders, today announced the launch of its newly-named ‘Centers for Respiratory Health’.



Effective immediately, the Company’s “Lung Health Institute” facilities will begin operating under the new name. The change is evolutionary and represents a commitment to data-driven, real-world evidence, along with the need to more accurately capture the broadening scope of the work the H-CYTE clinical development team and its medical professionals accomplish at its Centers.

H-CYTE Chief Executive Officer Robert Greif stated, “We have a new management team, new scientific developments, new supportive shareholders, and clinically relevant, real world data. The name ‘Centers for Respiratory Health’ represents the company’s strategic intent to provide the highest quality, patient-centric, evidence-driven care possible.” Greif added, “Our adjunctive therapy for patients who are already maximizing their maintenance medications for lung disorders, has the potential to drive improvement in lung health for our patients. This next generation therapy brings a new option for patients, pulmonologists and healthcare providers where few choices exist today."

Dr. Tanya Rhodes, Chief Technology Officer for H-CYTE, stated, “We are very excited about the name change to ‘Centers for Respiratory Health’ as it reflects our ongoing commitment to demonstrate the science behind our technology and the positive clinical outcomes we are observing. The field of regenerative medicine is moving at a very fast pace, and our goal is to be at the forefront, providing quality evidence-based care to the patients we serve.”

H-CYTE recently announced the results and publication of two, real world, observational studies supporting the efficacy of its innovative autologous treatment in improving lung health. Both studies resulted in statistically significant improvement(s) in pulmonary function at 3 months after just one treatment.* These improvements were seen out to 12 months in the Longitudinal Assessment of FEV1 Change Following Autologous Cellular Therapy study. Additionally, statistically significant Quality of Life improvements at 3, 6 and 12 months were reported in both studies. Based on these outcomes, the Company is currently planning a multi-center randomized, double-blind, head-to-head comparison trial involving H-CYTE’s innovative PRP-PBMC therapy, to be conducted by independent pulmonologists across the US.

H-CYTE has a nationwide network of Centers for Respiratory Health. Its mission is to deliver regionally-based, patient-focused, scientifically-backed respiratory care for those with lung disorders.

To learn more about the Centers for Respiratory Health and PRP-PBMC therapy, please visit www.CentersforRespiratoryHealth.com.

*Each patient is different, and results may vary. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This information is not intended to suggest diagnosis, treatment, cure, or prevention of any disease.

About H-CYTE, Inc.

H-CYTE is a medical biosciences company focused in the field of regenerative medicine. H-CYTE’s mission is to become a leader in next-generation, cellular therapeutics for the treatment of chronic health conditions, with the ultimate goal of improving patient lives. For more information about H-CYTE, please visit www.HCYTE.com.

Safe Harbor Statement



Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While H-CYTE believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those outlined in H-CYTE’s filings with the SEC, including but not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. H-CYTE expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

