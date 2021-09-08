Simplifya Launches a Suite of Purpose-Built Compliance Solutions for Cannabis Operators in Delaware

DENVER, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplifya (“Simplifya” or “the Company”), the leading regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry, announced that its suite of compliance solutions for cannabis businesses is available now in Delaware. The suite of purpose-built compliance services available in the state includes Simplifya Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) , Simplifya Smart Cabinet and Simplifya Self Audit . The solution suite is designed to help cannabis operators remain compliant and manage risks in Delaware’s heavily regulated and expanding medical marijuana market.

In 2011, Gov. Jack Markell signed the Delaware Medical Marijuana Act (DMMA), allowing qualifying patients to purchase and consume cannabis for medical use. Since legal sales began in 2015, more than 11,000 patients have qualified for the medical marijuana program. Patient participation is expected to climb to 20,000 to 30,000 – totaling about 3-4% of the state’s population, in line with participation rates of states with more mature medical marijuana industries. To meet increasing demand, state regulators approved the addition of three vertical licenses covering four dispensary locations earlier this year.

“As with many states, Delaware is experiencing an expansion of its medical marijuana program as the market matures. The state’s vertically integrated licensing system requires strict compliance, and it’s important for both new and existing cannabis operators to stay on top of regulations as the market evolves,” said Simplifya CEO and Co-Founder Marion Mariathasan . “The purpose of Simplifya’s compliance software solutions is to help Delaware operators remain compliant with regulations so they can focus on their impactful role in bringing new, life-saving cannabis products to a growing patient base.”

The suite of services available to cannabis operators in Delaware includes:

Simplifya Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

Simplifya SOPs are designed to help ensure cannabis businesses are efficiently, effectively and legally running. They outline best practices and processes for the clients’ entire organization. While creating the correct SOPs can be long and arduous, Simplifya’s team of analytical and regulatory experts developed both generic and license-specific SOP bundles, which include everything cannabis businesses need to immediately get up and running. SOPs also ensure cannabis compliance by providing a comprehensive base, which can be used as is or customized to meet the client’s specific needs. If there are changes, Simplifya’s team also automatically updates the specific SOP and sends clients a notification.

Simplifya Smart Cabinet

Simplifya Smart Cabinet (“Smart Cabinet”) is a user-friendly and convenient online document storage hub that helps to eliminate the worry and stress of organizing and storing all of an operator's critical documents. In fact, 90% of cannabis compliance is documentation, including keeping and organizing documents, making sure no documents are expired and producing documents for inspection at a moment’s notice. Smart Cabinet provides businesses with a cheat sheet of every document needed based on their license, an intuitive interface, complete control over who can access documents, the flexibility to assign documents to employees and reminder features for when a file needs to be updated.

Simplifya Self Audit

Simplifya’s team of lawyers and regulatory analysts review state and local regulations to create a checklist of simple “Yes” or “No” questions to help companies determine if they’re operating in compliance with all of the rules related to their license type. If the Self Audit finds an area where a company is not in compliance, an employee can create an action to fix the issue, assign it, track the task to completion and store the corrected results in a Remediation Report for future use or reference.