Neumentum Presents Latest Data on NTM-006, a Novel Non-Opioid, Non-NSAID Analgesic Drug Candidate, at PAINWeek 2021

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neumentum Inc., a pharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the way pain is treated – without opioids – today announced data on NTM-006, the company’s Phase 2 investigational non-opioid, non-NSAID analgesic candidate that may have the potential to replace opioids, at the PAINWeek Conference 2021, taking place September 7-11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.



This data further demonstrates NTM-006’s analgesic and anti-inflammatory activity in a variety of animal models, predictive of analgesic efficacy against chronic pain. Together, the in vivo data reported in the posters suggest a direct and long-lasting analgesic and anti-inflammatory activity of NTM-006, predicting efficacy in a variety of chronic pain conditions, including analgesic efficacy in persistent human pain conditions that have a nociplastic and/or neuropathic pain component.

“We are pleased to present the latest findings of our ongoing research as we strive to develop novel non-opioid products to treat pain around the world,” said Dr. Joseph Pergolizzi, Executive Chairman of Neumentum. “Chronic pain significantly impacts the lives of many, and we continue to be encouraged by positive data as we advance down the path to ensure better patient outcomes for this global issue.”

Robert B. Raffa, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Neumentum, presented this data as part of the poster session on September 9, 2021. The highlights include:

Update on In Vivo Testing of NTM-006 (formerly JNJ-10450232), A Novel Orally-Active Non-Opioid Analgesic: Complete Freund’s Adjuvant and Carrageenan-induced Paw Edema [Poster 80]: Shows strong evidence of NTM-006’s anti-inflammatory activity, that a single oral dose of it can last longer than eight hours, and that it reduced pain response when tested on paw inflammation in rats while also inhibiting nociceptive behaviors.

Update on In Vivo Testing of NTM-006 (formerly JNJ-10450232), A Novel Orally-Active Non-Opioid Analgesic: Neuropathic Pain Model [Poster 81]: Shows NTM-006's oral efficacy against tactile allodynia in a perineural inflammation model in rats. Efficacy of NTM-006 in this model was compared to that of gabapentin.

“This data, which we are proud to present at PAINWeek 2021, underscore Neumentum’s commitment to developing safe and effective non-opioid options that reduce pain, improve outcomes, and address the unmet needs of chronic and acute pain,” said Scott Shively, Chief Executive Officer of Neumentum. “The predictive results are very encouraging and we look forward to continuing to advance our portfolio to provide the benefits of safe and effective pain management to the many people who need them.”

Neumentum’s NTM-006 is a non-opioid, non-NSAID, non-gabapentinoid proprietary chemical entity (NCE), with a novel mechanism of action, with demonstrated analgesic activity in a Phase 2a study. It is in development as a once-daily, orally administered treatment for chronic neuropathic and nociplastic pain, with an initial focus on chronic OA (Osteoarthritis) pain. Neumentum is also developing NTM-001, a novel, alcohol-free formulation of ketorolac in a convenient to use pre-mixed bag for continuous 24-hour IV infusion, for the treatment of moderately severe acute pain requiring analgesia at the opioid level, usually in a postoperative setting with the benefit of consistent pain relief without the risks associated with opioids, or the disadvantages of bolus ketorolac.

For further information about the poster session, please visit www.painweek.org/ or to learn more about Neumentum and the company’s pipeline, visit www.Neumentum.com.

About Neumentum: Addressing a National Health Emergency

Opioid use is considered a critical public health concern in the US. In 2018, 9.9 million people over the age of 12 reported misusing prescription opioid pain relievers1, and opioids were involved in 46,802 overdose deaths2. Opioids also account for over 305,000 emergency department visits annually for non-fatal overdoses3. Despite these staggering statistics, and the frequently reported opioid-induced side effects such as nausea, vomiting, constipation and somnolence, 168 million prescriptions – over 51 prescriptions per 100 Americans – were written for opioids in 20184.

Neumentum is dedicated to becoming a leading non-opioid analgesic and neurology specialty pharmaceutical company with product candidates that have the potential to provide the benefits of safe and effective pain management, without the risks for abuse, misuse and diversion seen with opioids or the opioid-induced side effects including potentially life-threatening respiratory depression. Neumentum is led by a world-wide executive team of biotech and pharmaceutical industry leaders who have extensive experience in pain and neurology, from drug development through commercialization. For more information, visit www.Neumentum.com.

____________________________________

[1] SAMSHA, Key Substance Use and Mental Health Indicators in the US: Results from the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. P13, Fig 10.

[2] Wilson N, Kariisa M, Seth P, Smith H IV, Davis NL. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 2020; 69:290–297

[3] Vivolo-Kantor AM, Hoots BE, Scholl L, et al. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 2020;69:371–376

[4] www.cdc.gov/drugoverdose/maps/rxrate-maps.html, accessed 16 Jul 2020