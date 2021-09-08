Engage2Excel Supports SmartWorks Collaborative Virtual Event Featuring a Panel of Experts on Challenges of Managing and Retaining Today's Workforce

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engage2Excel, Inc., an industry-leading provider of recruitment, recognition, and engagement solutions, invites all managers and leaders to Meeting the Challenges of the New World of Work: Managing and Retaining Today's Workforce (& Beating the Big Quit!) virtual event on Sept. 14, 2021, from 12-1 p.m. ET, hosted by our friends at SmartWorks Collaborative. This event features a "news you can use" panel of experts as they share actionable ideas and takeaways to help meet today's unprecedented challenges in the workplace.

Experts include renowned author and researcher Dr. Jack Wiley, chief scientific officer, Engage2Excel, and President and CEO of Jack Wiley LLC and Employee Centricity LLC; Dena Jacquay, Chief Administrative Officer, Parkview Health; and Jake Flaitz, Director of Benefits and Well-Being, Paychex. The event will be moderated by Kerry Hannon, New York Times columnist and author of Great Pajama Jobs: Your Complete Guide to Working from Home.

SmartWorks Collaborative's (SWC) 2021 initiative orchestrates an ongoing series of innovative and relevant virtual events that will present valuable ideas to forward-thinking companies addressing their corporate social responsibilities. SWC also provides leading-edge, actionable content that addresses corporate issues during a time of disruption and change.

"We are very excited to be a part of this event and support a conversation about the challenges in this new world of work," says Jeff Gelinas, president, recognition & engagement, Engage2Excel. "Finding and keeping talent today requires managers to be thoughtful about the career experience they create for their people. With the timely release of Dr. Jack Wiley's new book The Employee-Centric Manager, he and the other panelists will provide valuable tips and insights that leaders and managers can apply immediately."

Attendees can register for this no-cost 60-minute virtual event on the SmartWorks Collaborative website. Participants can expect to learn what employees most want in a manager as Dr. Wiley will share his findings based on an unprecedented survey of 80,000 workers in 27 countries, along with tips for retaining the best and the brightest, the challenges of managing a hybrid workforce and the impacts on employee satisfaction and productivity.

To view a full description of this event, visit https://www.smartworkscollaborative.com/.

About Engage2Excel

Engage2Excel creates engaging career experiences throughout the talent lifecycle. Its CXS platform provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With over 3,000 client partners, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results.

Media Contact:

Melissa Meunier | VP of Marketing | mmeunier@engage2excel.com | 800.688.3024

About SmartWorks Collaborative

SmartWorks Collaborative provides leading-edge actionable content that addresses corporate issues during a time of disruption and change. In the spirit of these new times, SmartWorks Collaborative is inspired to help executives meet the corporate social responsibility challenges of today.

