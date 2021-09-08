Women Leaders in Casino Gaming to be Featured Panel at the East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum, October 25 – 26 in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five gaming industry leaders will be featured in the Women in Gaming panel at this year’s East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum, which takes place October -26 at the Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center. This special session will spotlight prominent women in different fields who will provide insights and advice about current challenges, work-life balance, and what the future holds for women advancement.

Jane Chung, Market Vice President Business Development, East for SYSCO, will moderate the panel at 11 a.m. on October 26. The panelists include:

Erin Chamberlin, Senior Vice President, Regional Operations, Penn National Gaming

Brooke Fiumara, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, OPTX

Terry Glebocki, Chief Executive Officer, Ocean Casino Resort

Karen Worman, Regional Vice President of Finance, AC Region, Caesars Entertainment

The two-day ECGC features one of the most impressive agendas in the gaming industry, including:

Keynote addresses from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and American Gaming Association President and CEO Bill Miller

Nine presentations by gaming industry CEOs

Nine panel discussions

Other special presentations

A Day One evening cocktail reception at The Pool at Harrah’s

Earlybird registration available until September 24. Group discounts, and sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information visit eastcoastgamingcongress.com.

Gaming operators, equipment manufacturers, regulators, attorneys, architects, analysts, public officials, investors, and other gaming-related professionals are expected to attend ECGC. The full two-day conference schedule and registration is at www.ecgc.us. Early-bird registration savings are now available.

Both East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum and Harrah's Resort will fully adhere to CDC, state and local guidelines that govern public events.

ECGC is organized and produced by Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law, Spectrum Gaming Group, Esports Entertainment Group, and Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

