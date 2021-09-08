Cavco Industries Introduces New Brand Refresh

PHOENIX, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) (“Cavco” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company has introduced a new brand refresh, including a new logo and color palette, effective September 1, 2021. From its inception in 1965 as Cavalier Manufacturing, Cavco has grown into one of the largest national companies in the manufactured housing industry. With more than 4,700 team members nationwide, Cavco is an industry leader in building, selling, financing and insuring manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and commercial buildings under a variety of well-respected brand names. The homes are available through independent retailers and Company-owned retail stores across the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, the Company provides financing and insurance through its subsidiaries, respectively CountryPlace Mortgage and Standard Casualty Company.

“As our business has evolved through the years, so too has the Cavco brand. We’re proud to introduce the new Cavco logo as the Company looks forward to a bright future filled with opportunity to make a difference,” said Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cavco Industries, Inc. “Cavco is a leader in the manufactured housing space – providing affordable, high-quality homes, loans and insurance for our customers. We're excited for the future as we help homebuyers realize the homes of their dreams.”

The Company has grouped its offerings into three primary solution portfolios under the Cavco Industries brand:

Cavco Retail includes the Palm Harbor Village and Cavco Home Center point-of-sales centers, providing world-class manufactured and modular homes. These display centers offer furnished model homes in a variety of sizes and price points for the public to tour and purchase.

Cavco Home Building Group designs and builds manufactured homes, modular homes and park model RVs under the following individual brands – all leaders in their respective sectors:

Cavco Homes

Cavco Homes of Texas

Cavco Park Models & Cabins

Cavco West Chariot Eagle

Destiny Homes

Durango Homes

Fairmont Homes Fleetwood Homes

Friendship Homes

Nationwide Homes

Palm Harbor Homes

Cavco Financial Services includes Standard Casualty Company and CountryPlace Mortgage, leaders in the home-insuring and home-financing businesses, respectively.

Cavco team members take pride in their work, knowing that the Company’s home and service offerings provide stability, security and wealth-building opportunities for families across the country. For over 50 years, Cavco has worked to increase its positive impact on the lives of its customers and its team members, as well as in the communities it serves.

Cavco has distribution points in 43 U.S. states and in Canada, through its 40 retail stores and 19 production plants. In 2020, the Company delivered over 14,000 homes, provided over $165 million in financing to homebuyers, insured homes for over 60,000 homeowners and provided fast and efficient claims assistance to over 5,200 homeowners. Cavco is the third-largest U.S. builder of manufactured homes, with a 12% share of that market.

About Cavco Industries, Inc.

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments and marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and systems-built commercial structures, as well as modular homes. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. Additional information about Cavco can be found at https://www.cavco.com.

