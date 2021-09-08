Two New Uses for Research Frontiers’ SPD-SmartGlass Technology Produced by Gauzy Ltd. Unveiled at the IAA Munich Auto Show this Week

Munich, Germany., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPD-SmartGlass technology is already well known and reliably used for years in the sunroofs of tens of thousands of cars to make them more energy efficient, safer and comfortable. Two brand new uses for SPD-SmartGlass technology made their debut this week at the International Motor Show (IAA) 2021 being held in Munich, Germany from September 7-12, 2021.

These innovations by BMW and LG Display were made possible by Gauzy Ltd., a material science technology company who is a manufacturer of SPD, licensee, and strategic investor in Research Frontiers, the inventor of patented SPD (suspended particle device) SmartGlass technology.

BMW SPD-SmartGlass Headlight

BMW has created a new visionary headlight design for its BMWi Vision Circular Showcar. This vehicle utilizes SPD-Smart light-control film invented by Research Frontiers and manufactured by Gauzy that is laminated into automotive thin glazed curved glass. The all-electric car features dynamic shading headlights that support a futuristic exterior. As the car starts, the SPD glass switches from dark to transparent, revealing headlights that illuminate surroundings. SPD-based headlights open new design possibilities that support cutting edge designs executed by BMW with sporty elegance and precision. The first of its kind, the BMWi Vision Circular Showcar has reimagined headlight design with dynamic headlights. Light is controlled instantly transforming the exterior of the vehicle from a uniform and sleek black panel design with hidden headlights to a dynamic machine as the car starts and light is revealed.

To see this dramatic automotive headlight design innovation, view this video produced by Gauzy at a private studio filming session.

LG Display OLED Screens with SPD Technology

Also for the first time ever displayed at an automotive show, LG Display showcased its latest state-of-the-art Transparent OLED technology. Through its first collaboration with Gauzy at IAA 2021, LG Display will let visitors experience the many entertainment and informative experiences Transparent OLED panels can bring public transportation services when replacing their vehicle windows. LG Display’s Transparent OLED screens laminated with Gauzy’s SPD (Suspended Particle Device) smart glass technology enables even higher contrast ratios, thereby making Transparent OLED displays even more adaptable to bright environments and shifting light conditions.

When the SPD is on, a Transparent OLED screen can deliver clear visual content to show what is behind the display, increasing its potential for use in Head-Up Displays (HUDs) while making it a viable replacement for all greenhouse glazing where both information and a view of the outside is desired.

To create greater contrast when direct light hits while also providing shade for passengers to enhance the safe and comfortable travelling experience, SPD technology dims the Transparent OLED panel to any desired opacity, blocking up to 99 percent of light and allowing high contrast and rich colors throughout the day and at night. With outstanding application potential in both automotive and built environments, this newly unveiled Transparent OLED presents the future of signage to all kinds of settings.

The cutting-edge transparent OLED panels – which boast a remarkable transparency rate of 40 percent – are made of a special tempered glass, strong enough to handle the impact and vibration of the fastest trains and bumpiest routes. Not only does Transparent OLED boast strength and durability, it also allows passengers to check transportation information at a glance and watch entertaining content on board, while giving advertisers the opportunity to get their products noticed.

“LG Display is pleased to showcase Transparent OLED displays designed for trains in the European market for the first time ever,” said Cho Min-Woo, head of the Transparent OLED business at LG Display. “LG Display will bring new possibilities with its Transparent OLED to the signage and mobility markets while delivering innovative and trendy new ways for all kinds of companies to display information through eye-catching spatial designs and interior effects.”

Eyal Peso, Gauzy CEO adds, “The future of displays is transparent, and it’s here now. The ability to make any window active, multifunctional, and the ability to provide both visual and thermal comfort alongside communication is one of Gauzy’s core goals. By adding our LCG® smart glass technologies to glass and other technologies like transparent OLED, together, we are setting a new standard in signage.”

About SPD-SmartGlass

SPD-Smart film uses specially-engineered nanoparticles embedded and distributed throughout a film to instantly and precisely and dynamically control (automatically or at the touch of a button) the amount of light, heat and glare passing through any transparent material such as glass or plastic. SPD-SmartGlass blocks UV, IR, noise, and up to 99.5% of light for custom shading while maintaining a view of surroundings. This film allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control and vary the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically at the touch of a button.

Tests show that SPD-SmartGlass can reduce fuel consumption and increase the driving range of electric vehicles by up to 5.5%, reduce CO2 emissions by 4 grams/kilometer, block 95% of heat, and reduce temperature inside vehicles by up to 18ºF/10ºC.

Research Frontiers patented SPD-SmartGlass technology is the same best-selling smart window technology that can be found on tens of thousands of various existing cars from Mercedes and McLaren, and on upcoming car models from Cadillac and other auto makers. In addition to cars, products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. It can be used to replace mechanical shading elements in buildings and vehicles, and can create privacy on demand.

To learn more about how automakers and their suppliers are using and showcasing this innovative and versatile light-control technology at the Munich Auto Show, please schedule a visit to Gauzy (Hall A1, Booth # 93) at IAA Munich September 7-12, 2021, or visit Gauzy’s event show page. Partners of Gauzy being displayed at the Gauzy booth include LG Displays, Texas Instruments, and Vision Systems, a longtime valued partner of both Gauzy and Research Frontiers.

Please see the announcements about the innovations by LG Display, and by BMW and others for more details.

About Gauzy:

Gauzy is a world leading vendor of material science and nanotechnology, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of technologies which are embedded into and onto raw materials. Amongst Gauzy’s core areas of expertise are LC and SPD, which are used to produce LCG® (Light Control Glass). The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv Israel, with an additional production facility in Germany, and sales, marketing, and distribution sites in multiple US cities and China. Learn more at gauzy.com, and on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook.

Gauzy has a recently-expanded state-of-the-art material synthesis facility in Israel, and a custom 11,000 square meter SPD production facility strategically located near Stuttgart, Germany. This production site is dedicated to producing 1,000,000sqm of SPD material yearly for the automotive and architectural industries. Gauzy’s state-of-the-art production techniques have brought down the cost of SPD-Smart light control technology significantly, has shortened delivery times to customers, and have added new capabilities and functionality to the world of smart glass.

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. is the world’s leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in Korea and China, and back-end assembly facilities in Korea, China, and Vietnam. The company has approximately 63,360 employees operating worldwide. For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com .

About Research Frontiers Inc.

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. "SPD-Smart" and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc. “LCG®” (Light Control Glass) is a trademark of Gauzy Ltd. “Cadillac” and “Celestiq” are trademarks of General Motors. “MAGIC SKY CONTROL” and “Mercedes-Benz” are trademarks of Daimler AG.

For further information, please contact:

Brittany Kleiman Swisa, VP of Marketing

Gauzy Ltd.

Tel: +1-214-501-2469

Email: brittany@gauzy.com

Jean Lee, Senior Manager, Global Communications

LG Display

Tel: +822-3777-1689

Email: jean.lee@lgdisplay.com

Joseph M. Harary, President and CEO

Research Frontiers Inc.

Tel: +1-516-364-1902

Email: Info@SmartGlass.com