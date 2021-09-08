TMCF Announces Sean Perryman as Inaugural Executive Director of Dr. N. Joyce Payne Center for Social Justice

WASHINGTON, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) on Wednesday announced Sean Perryman as the inaugural executive director of The Dr. N. Joyce Payne Center for Social Justice (the “Center”) after an extensive national search.

TMCF’s Dr. N. Joyce Payne Center for Social Justice is an interdisciplinary research and action-based center launching this year. The mission of the externally facing center is to advance research on social justice, and to support change through new policies or programs that foster racial equity in America. Reporting to Dr. Harry L. Williams, TMCF President & CEO, Perryman will lead the overall operations and fiscal management of the Center, including the launching of key programming initiatives, as well as represent the Center with key stakeholders such as corporations, non-profits and government agencies.



“The Dr. N. Joyce Payne Center for Social Justice is key to TMCF’s public engagement and our commitment to creating real change in the lives of historically underserved and marginalized populations at the forefront of this work,” Williams said. “As the Center’s inaugural executive director, Sean will have a major role in the Center’s launch as well as achievement of its mission. He is a tremendous leader and I very much look forward to supporting his efforts to advance the Center’s success and its influence.”



TMCF’s goal is to create synergy between its work with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their 150-year history of uplifting the Black community by providing opportunity through education. HBCUs have a rich and well documented history of creating innovative solutions to long-standing barriers to Black achievement and progress. The Center’s work will affirm the shared values within the Black community while training the next generation of leaders and researchers to advance the cause of racial equity and social justice.



“Structural racism, economic inequality and the COVID-19 pandemic have converged with devastating impact, especially for Black communities,” said Perryman. “We have a powerful opportunity – and obligation – to radically reimagine and rebuild a more just society. In partnership with TMCF, I look forward to building an innovative Center that leverages the power of culture, advocacy and direct action to create real change in the lives of historically underserved and marginalized populations.”

Prior to joining TMCF, Perryman served as Director of Social Impact Policy at the Internet Association leading the association’s efforts on diversity in tech, immigration, and its racial justice strategy. He also represented the association on the Federal Communication Commission’s Advisory Committee on Diversity and Digital Empowerment.



A lawyer, racial justice activist and policy expert with years of experience working on issues at the intersection of law, policy, and social justice, Perryman served as the youngest-ever president of the Fairfax County NAACP, which he helped grow to be Virginia’s largest chapter. He successfully advocated for numerous policy changes in areas from education to policing. He recently ran for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia centering his campaign on issues of social and economic justice.

Perryman launched his career as an attorney, working in law offices in Dallas and Washington advising clients in commercial litigation. He left his career in litigation to work for the late Congressman Elijah Cummings as Counsel to the House Oversight Committee.



Perryman holds a B.A. from City University of New York-Baruch College and a J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School.

