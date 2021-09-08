Metacrine to Host Virtual R&D Day for Analysts and Investors on September 15, 2021

Featuring KOL and management discussions on the science of FXR agonists and the Company’s programs in NASH and IBD

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases, today announced it will host a virtual R&D Day for analysts and investors on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The event will showcase Metacrine’s programs in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), as well as the introduction of a new discovery program.



In addition to presentations by Metacrine’s senior management team, the R&D Day will feature discussions from renowned key opinion leaders (KOLs) including:

Juan Pablo Frias, M.D. – Medical Director and Principal Investigator, National Research Institute

– Medical Director and Principal Investigator, National Research Institute Jesus Rivera-Nieves, M.D. – Professor of Medicine/Gastroenterology, University of California, San Diego

Professor of Medicine/Gastroenterology, University of California, San Diego Stefano Romeo, Ph.D. – Professor of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg



The agenda for the Metacrine R&D Day is as follows:

Introduction from the CEO – Preston Klassen, M.D., MHS

The value of combination therapies in patients with both Type 2 Diabetes and NASH – Juan Pablo Frias, M.D.

Rationale for FXR Agonists in IBD – Jesus Rivera-Nieves, M.D.

HSD17B13 as a therapeutic target for liver disease – Stefano Romeo, Ph.D.

Closing remarks and final Q&A



Registration for the event, as well as a live and archived webcast of the R&D Day, will be available in the Events section of the Company’s website.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company building a pipeline of differentiated therapies to treat liver and gastrointestinal diseases. Metacrine has developed a proprietary farnesoid X receptor (FXR) platform utilizing a unique chemical scaffold, which has demonstrated an improved therapeutic profile in clinical trials. The Company’s two product candidates, MET409 and MET642, are currently being investigated in clinical trials as potential new treatments for NASH. MET409 has completed a 12-week monotherapy trial in patients with NASH and is being evaluated in a 12-week combination trial with empagliflozin in patients with both NASH and type 2 diabetes. MET642 has completed a 14-day Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers and is being evaluated in a 16-week monotherapy trial in patients with NASH. To learn more, visit www.metacrine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our expectation of hosting an R&D Day. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “projected,” “likely, ”anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “potential,” “prepare,” “perceived,” “believes” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Metacrine’s expectations and assumptions that may never materialize or prove to be incorrect. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: risks and uncertainties regarding regulatory approvals for MET409 or MET642; potential delays in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials; potential adverse side effects or other safety risks associated with Metacrine’s product candidates; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; and Metacrine’s ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property. Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Metacrine’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 12, 2021, and in Metacrine’s other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except as required by law, Metacrine assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

