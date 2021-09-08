Oren Klaff and Intersection Capital Engage IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) as Official Corporate Communications Firm

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN ( InvestorBrandNetwork ), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, is pleased to announce that Oren Klaff , New York Times bestselling author and world-renowned expert on sales, raising capital and negotiation, and Intersection Capital , a provider of advisory leadership on equity financing with more than $1 billion in recent transaction volume, have selected the expertise of IBN for their corporate communications needs.

Oren Klaff is one of the world’s most recognized authors, known for his seminal work, Pitch Anything , which has sold over a million copies. He has 15+ years of experience advising growth-oriented companies and is the founder of Intersection Capital . To date, Mr. Klaff has advised more than 150 clients on how to engage with customers and investors, totaling $10+ billion in transactions.

As part of the client partner relationship with Mr. Klaff and Intersection Capital, IBN will leverage its investor-based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets , various newsletters , social media channels , wire services via InvestorWire , Public Relations (PR) Solutions and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for upcoming projects, including The Decision , a pulse-pounding, game-changing concept for business professionals and companies uncertain of the best financial path forward, and The Vortex Event , an event built for individuals who are looking to reach higher, up-skill, supercharge and gain a decisive competitive advantage in their business.

IBN will also co-develop hub and spoke sub-brands around Mr. Klaff and Intersection Capital, as well as assist with related advertising, marketing, book promotions, public relations, speaking engagement bookings and business building events. The newest site just launched is the BillionDollarclub.com (BDC) .

“We’ve got a lot of big projects in the works, and I’m excited to team with IBN to put a megaphone in front of them. With The Decision, Sam Falsafi and I are confronting aspiring moguls to put them in the fast lane toward success. With the Billion Dollar Club , I’m taking a hands-on approach to reinventing the products and marketing tactics of IBN clients using my powerful and proven techniques,” states Mr. Oren Klaff. “I’ve spent decades developing these strategies to close deals, and they’re going to be real gamechangers for some of IBN’s most promising client partners. You must develop a rapport and have to raise the stakes. You have to ‘Flip the Script,’ and I literally wrote the book on how it’s done.”

With 15+ years of experience helping 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 50+ trusted brands , IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers . IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Mr. Klaff and Intersection Capital with the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

“We’re incredibly excited to be teaming with Oren Klaff and Intersection Capital for all of their corporate communications needs,” stated Michael McCarthy, Managing Director of IBN . “In addition to assisting with current and future initiatives, IBN intends to strengthen our own client-focused solutions by offering Oren’s proven acumen in sales and expertise in the capital markets to our growing roster of client partners. We expect this partnership to be extremely fruitful for all involved.”

To learn more about Oren Klaff, please visit www.OrenKlaff.com .

To see IBN’s newest collaboration, please visit BillionDollarclub.com (BDC) .

About InvestorBrandNetwork

IBN ( InvestorBrandNetwork ) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its Investor Brand Platform , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets; (3) press release enhancement solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing Investor Social Media Audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) a total news coverage solutions.

For more information on IBN, visit www.IBN.fm .

