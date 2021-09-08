Slumberkins Offers Free Month of Social-Emotional Learning Curriculum to All Educators

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slumberkins , a leading children’s brand on a mission to promote early emotional learning, announced today that every educator across the U.S. will receive free access to one month of standard-aligned social-emotional learning curriculum. Preschool, elementary, homeschool, special education—all educators can benefit from free resources, especially those focused on building resiliency during these uncertain times as children head back into the classroom. Providing educators with standard-aligned tools that are easy to implement allows them to set a foundation of critical social emotional skills and support the emotional wellness of their students throughout the year. Throughout the month of September, all educators can receive a full month of SEL materials created by a team of therapists and educators spanning topics such as establishing routines, self-esteem, building connections and conflict resolution.



“This year, the back-to-school transition feels big for everyone. Teachers, in particular, know building solid social-emotional learning foundations will be crucial in helping their students adjust to a new school year,” said Callie Christensen and Kelly Oriard, Co-Founders of Slumberkins. “As teachers and students learn to navigate the new norms of engaging at school, teachers are looking for ways to lead with social-emotional concepts throughout the school day, like coping with anxiety, setting up new routines, and rebuilding foundational social skills. As a therapist and a teacher, we know educators are tasked with supporting the emotional needs of their students, but are overwhelmed with finding curriculum and resources while navigating the world of education in its current state. And that’s exactly why we created this curriculum, to support this immense need.”

The interactive resources and curriculum from Slumberkins support teachers through modeling, practice and collaboration - ultimately empowering students with the tools they need to learn in more fun and engaging ways. Each lesson reinforces positive life skills through various learning approaches. For example, the curriculum on self-esteem helps students identify things that make them feel good about themselves, teaches them to cope with hurt feelings and creates a space for them to access their self-confidence when they need it most. Like all of the units, the Self-Esteem curriculum is taught through storytelling and engaging group and individual activities. Led by a fun and friendly character, Bigfoot, the lessons are specifically tailored for grades K-2, and aim at increasing self-esteem to help students feel good about themselves which supports future academic and social success.

Educators will have their choice of one unit plan, each contains four weeks of lessons and activities. The curriculum is a digital download, making it easy and instantly available to integrate in the classroom. Educators can access the free curriculum by visiting slumberkinseducators.com . Parents, friends and family of educators are encouraged to share this free resource with educators in their lives.

Slumberkins is also giving educators a 20 percent discount throughout the month on any purchase site-wide with the code EDKIN20. And they can apply for the Educator Membership which provides more free resources throughout the year, lesson updates and exclusive offers at slumberkinseducators.com .

About Slumberkins

Founded by a special education teacher and a marriage and family therapist, Slumberkins was created to bring social-emotional learning into as many homes and schools as possible. The curriculum supports educators in teaching students how to be resilient, caring, and confident children, through approachable tools that promote early emotional growth.

Created with a trauma-informed lens and evidence-based best practices, the lessons encourage students to honor, trust and welcome all emotions, while building long-lasting emotional regulation skills. By developing resources for both the family and the educator, Slumberkins is working to bridge the critical home-school connection.

