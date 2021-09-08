PSYC’s Psychedelic Spotlight Nets Over 230K Page Views in August

Psychedelic Spotlight Continues Emergence as Leading News and Information Resource for Psychedelics Industry

LAKE OSWEGO,OR, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) a leading publicly traded digital media company within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce that the Company’s flagship website and media platform, Psychedelic Spotlight, recorded its highest page views to-date with over 233K views in the month of August, and which the Company contends is based on data acquired from Google Analytics.

The website also recorded strong growth rates in the segments of users and sessions with users increasing by a rate of 52%, and sessions increasing by 48% from the previous month (July).

The Company attributes the continued and ongoing growth of Psychedelic Spotlight to both the steady increase in public interest surrounding medicinal psychedelics along with its production and presentation of engaging and thought-provoking industry-focused content which the Company believes is playing an integral role with helping to effectively showcase and interpret the exciting potential it perceives as present within this emerging sector.

“We launched Psychedelic Spotlight almost a year and a half ago and with just a handful of articles and an ambition to establish it as a recognized and trusted resource for an industry we saw a tremendous amount of growth potential in,” said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. “Not only do I think it is fair to say that Psychedelic Spotlight has become a powerful voice for the medicinal psychedelics industry, but in my opinion, it has become a highly valuable platform and resource for some of the many different companies that are continuing to emerge throughout this industry each month. It’s evident to me, based on our impressive growth rate, that our content is resonating quite effectively with the growing audience across this sector. Therefore, not only do we plan to expand upon it in the months to come, but we positively intend to maximize the use of our positioning as a news and information leader within this industry to create new and exciting value-driven opportunities PSYC.”

“We are extremely excited and pleased to see the amazing increases across all of our platforms over the past month and see it as a big indicator as to how the market itself is heating up,” said Director of Psychedelic Spotlight, Sarah Abelsohn. “We have some exciting things in the pipeline with our content and we are excited to see how our community continues to engage with us. And as momentum continues to build, we anticipate seeing more companies and brands who are eager to connect with the ever-expanding audience developing across this industry reach out to us to explore opportunities where they can leverage the use of our platforms to help showcase their story in a truly unique and effective manner.”

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We contend that we are truly the right TRAC to follow.

