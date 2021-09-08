CannaTrac Announces Hiring of Listing Partners to Prepare for Public Listing on European, North American Exchanges

Chicago, IL, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CannaTrac® Technology, Inc. (“CannaTrac” or “the Company”), the leading cashless payment solution for the cannabis industries, announced today that the Company has hired Listing Partners to help manage the process to prepare for a public listing on the Over the Counter Market (the “OTC”) in the US, the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the “FSE”).



“Preparation for a public listing is a natural progression for a company like ours. We’re proud to be working with such a trusted and respected partner as Listing Partners as we get ready to make our next steps to list publicly on the CSE and FSE,” said CannaTrac® CEO Thomas Gavin IV. “We believe that we have assembled the right team to help CannaTrac take its next step into the future as a public company, and we look forward to sharing further updates with the public as we work toward that goal.”

Listing Partners will provide listing services, the structure and vehicle designed to meet listing requirements of the CSE. In addition, Listing Partners will oversee and organize a contemplated pre-listing offering of common shares prior to the public listing. CannaTrac® is planning to apply for listing on the CSE with cross listings planned for the Open Market Segment of the FSE in Germany and the OTC Market in the US.

“Listing Partners is very particular with the selection of companies that we work with,” said Andrew Gaudet, Partner, Listing Partners Limited. “We feel CannaTrac® has an effective solution for the needs of the cannabis industry coupled with a capable management team to implement and grow the Company. We look forward to assisting them with their public listing and raising additional capital requirements.”

ABOUT CANNATRAC®

CannaTrac® is dedicated to bringing safety to the cannabis industry by serving as the industry’s leading cashless mobile payment system solution. CannaTrac® created the CannaCard® to provide consumers and retailers with a convenient way to benefit from increased safety and convenience through cashless purchases within the legal cannabis industry. Shop.Pay.Earn Rewards.® with the CannaCard®. To learn more about CannaCard® or register as a merchant, please visit https://cannatrac.com/ .

ABOUT LISTING PARTNERS

Listing Partners is an international, boutique financial services firm operating within the capital markets ecosystem. Their focus is on creating and managing the going public plan for companies by working with top management for successful listing and financing. Within the Listing Partners group, the team has been successfully assisting small and medium-sized companies in the listing process and raising funds since 1998. Their experience and know-how lead their clients through every aspect of going public, primarily on the Canadian Stock Exchange, which often results in cross listing opportunities in other international markets.

