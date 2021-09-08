US Nuclear and Partners Shortlisted for Next Phase in ‘Charge On’ Electric Truck Innovation Challenge

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- US Nuclear (OTCQB: UCLE) and partners (Grapheton, Solar System Resources, and Four Point) were one of 21 (out of 350) companies that have been shortlisted for the next phase in the Charge On Innovation Challenge, which is a global competition under the patronage of 17 mining companies from around the world, including BHP, RioTinto, and Vale. The competition aims to electrify the largest trucks in the world, ultra-class mining trucks, to help reduce the consumption of diesel fuel and significantly cut harmful emissions. It has already attracted massive global attention, with more than 350 vendors registering their interest from 21 countries, and more than 80 applications submitted from the best engineering companies in the world.

Of the 80 applications submitted, 21 have been shortlisted to proceed to the next phase, which will comprise of a high-pressure pitch session followed by a deep dive into the innovative solutions. US Nuclear and partners are honored to be among the 21 companies selected, and even though they are a small team compared to some of the other competitors, they offer a unique and competitive solution based on organic vapor phase deposition and Grapheton’s novel supercapacitor technology.

A full list of the shortlisted companies:

3ME Technology, ABB, Altreonic-Kurt.energy, Ampcontrol / Tritium, Australian Turntables, BluVein, DB Engineering & Consulting with Echion Technologies, Farmboro Consulting, Hitachi Group, Infosys, Inverted Power Pty Ltd, IT & ES Industries, L&T Technology Services, Midwest Energy, Mitsui & Co. with Forsee Power and AVL, Saft, Shell Consortium, Siemens, Solar System Resources Corporation (including US Nuclear, Grapheton, and Four Point), Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing Group, *one company declined to be named

Sponsors:

BHP

RioTinto

Vale

Antofagasta Minerals, Barrick, Boliden, Citic Pacific Mining, Codelco, Evolution Mining, Freeport McMoRan, Gold Fields, Harmony, Minerals Resources, Newcrest Mining Limited, Oz Minerals, Roy Hill, South32, Syncrude, Teck, Thiess, Yancoal



Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Rachel Boulds, Chief Financial Officer

(818) 883 7043