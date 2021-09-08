Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay® (odevixibat)

– Bylvay now approved in U.S., EU and UK as first drug treatment for patients with PFIC –



BOSTON, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a rare pediatric liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced that the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted marketing authorization for Bylvay (odevixibat) for the treatment of all types of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). Bylvay is a potent, non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor (IBATi), administered as a once-daily capsule or opened and sprinkled onto soft foods and which does not require refrigeration.The MHRA authorization follows the European Commission (EC) authorization of Bylvay in July 2021.

“The approval of Bylvay gives parents tremendous hope as the first drug treatment specifically for PFIC to be deemed safe and effective,” said Alison Taylor, Chief Executive of Children’s Liver Disease Foundation (CLDF). “The suffering and quality of life for children with PFIC is terrible, which is why we are so glad that Bylvay now has broad approval across Europe, and we are optimistic that it will be made available to patients in the UK.”

The MHRA authorization was based on data from PEDFIC 1 and PEDFIC 2, the largest, global, Phase 3 trials ever conducted in PFIC. In PEDFIC 1, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, Bylvay met both its pruritus (p=0.004) and serum bile acid (p=0.003) primary endpoints and was well tolerated with low incidence of drug-related diarrhea/frequent bowel movements (9.5% of treated patients vs. 5.0% of placebo patients). PEDFIC 2, a long-term, open-label Phase 3 extension study, affirmed Bylvay delivered sustained reductions in serum bile acid as well as improvements in pruritus assessments, growth and markers of liver function in patients treated up to 48 weeks in an interim analysis. Across both studies, Bylvay was well tolerated with diarrhea/frequent stools being the most common treatment-related gastrointestinal adverse events. There were no serious treatment-related adverse events reported in any clinical study with Bylvay.

“The approval of Bylvay in the UK marks an important milestone to provide global access to the first approved drug for children with PFIC who desperately need it,” said Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer of Albireo. “We are excited that we now have broad approval across Europe so that we can continue our global launch efforts to make Bylvay available in over 30 countries worldwide.”

Albireo has launched Bylvay in the U.S. and is working to commercialize Bylvay in Europe. Bylvay is currently being evaluated by NICE under the Highly Specialised Technologies (HST) pathway, and Albireo is working closely with NICE and NHS England to ensure access for patients in England and Wales as quickly as possible. The Company is also actively engaging with the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC). Albireo has developed a compelling value package with the PEDFIC gold standard Phase 3 data, natural history information and data from a recent study reflecting the burden of PFIC on caregivers and families.

Bylvay is currently being evaluated in the ongoing PEDFIC 2 open-label trial in patients with PFIC, ASSERT Phase 3 study for Alagille syndrome and in the BOLD Phase 3 study for patients with biliary atresia. The ASSERT and BOLD studies remain on track to report topline data in 2022 and 2024 respectively.

About Bylvay (odevixibat)

Bylvay is the first drug treatment approved in the U.S. for the treatment of pruritus in all types of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). The European Commission (EC) and UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have also granted marketing authorization of Bylvay for the treatment of PFIC and will be available for sale in Europe following pricing and reimbursement approval. A potent, once-daily, non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor, Bylvay acts locally in the small intestine. Bylvay does not require refrigeration and can be taken as a capsule for older children, or opened and sprinkled onto food, which are factors of key importance for adherence in a pediatric patient population. The medicine can only be obtained with a prescription and treatment should be started and supervised by a doctor who has experience in the management of PFIC. For more information about using Bylvay, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist. For full prescribing information, visit www.bylvay.com.

In the U.S. and Europe, Bylvay has orphan exclusivity for its approved PFIC indications, and orphan designations for the treatment of Alagille syndrome, biliary atresia and primary biliary cholangitis. Bylvay is being evaluated in the ongoing PEDFIC 2 open-label trial in patients with PFIC, in the BOLD Phase 3 study for patients with biliary atresia and the ASSERT Phase 3 study for Alagille syndrome.

About Albireo

Albireo Pharma is a rare disease company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat rare pediatric and adult liver diseases. Albireo’s product, Bylvay, was approved by the U.S. FDA as the first drug for the treatment of pruritus in all types of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and it is also being developed to treat other rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases with Phase 3 trials in Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia, as well as an Open-label Extension (OLE) study for PFIC. In Europe, Bylvay has been approved for the treatment of PFIC and has been submitted for pricing and reimbursement approval. The Company has also initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial for A3907 to advance development in adult cholestatic liver disease, with IND-enabling studies moving ahead with A2342 for viral and cholestatic liver disease. Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with its key operating subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Boston Business Journal named Albireo one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Massachusetts for the second consecutive year. For more information on Albireo, please visit www.albireopharma.com.

