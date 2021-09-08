Wave Life Sciences to Highlight RNA Editing Capability and AATD and Neurology Programs at 2021 Analyst and Investor Research Webcast on September 28, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, today announced it will highlight its ADAR-mediated RNA editing capability, including an update on its discovery-stage alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (“AATD”) program, as well as its preclinical neurology portfolio and PRISMTM platform advancements at its 2021 Analyst and Investor Research Webcast taking place Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.



The Research Webcast will feature presentations from Wave management and also review data being presented at the TIDES USA: Oligonucleotides & Peptide Therapeutics meeting and the 17th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society (OTS), taking place September 20-23, 2021 and September 26-29, 2021, respectively. Additional details on the upcoming presentations at TIDES and OTS can be found by visiting this link.

A link to register for the upcoming Analyst and Investor Research Webcast event is available here. A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations page of the Wave Life Sciences corporate website at http://ir.wavelifesciences.com. A replay of the event will also be archived and available on the site for a limited time following the event.

About PRISM™

PRISM is Wave Life Sciences’ proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables genetically defined diseases to be targeted with stereopure oligonucleotides across multiple therapeutic modalities, including silencing, splicing and editing. PRISM combines the company’s unique ability to construct stereopure oligonucleotides with a deep understanding of how the interplay among oligonucleotide sequence, chemistry and backbone stereochemistry impacts key pharmacological properties. By exploring these interactions through iterative analysis of in vitro and in vivo outcomes and machine learning-driven predictive modeling, the company continues to define design principles that are deployed across programs to rapidly develop and manufacture clinical candidates that meet pre-defined product profiles.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company’s proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization, and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future. To find out more, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on Twitter @WaveLifeSci.

