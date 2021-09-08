Patriot Glass Solutions, a Division of C-Bond Systems, Receives Purchase Order from Texas Hospital for $136K, Bringing Total Orders Since June to more than $1.1M

HOUSTON, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced its Patriot Glass Solutions division has received a purchase order from a Texas hospital for $136,000, bringing its total orders since June 2021 to more than $1.1 million.



The custom printed film is being installed on the interior of the hospital to provide privacy from an outdoor courtyard, on two exterior curtain walls, and a skywalk. The Patriot Glass Solutions installation is expected to start mid-September and is being structured as a two-year project.

Patriot Glass Solutions protects personal, commercial and government property from looting, rioting, break-ins, and gunfire. Its leading products are C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant film system) and C-Bond Secure, as well as other types of specialized window film including solar or “green” film, anti-eavesdropping film, graffiti control film, bird strike film, decorative film, and more.

“Patriot Glass Solutions has a broad and specialized product offering with an installation team capable of handling the largest and most complicated installations whether they be for schools, hospitals, government facilities, and more,” said Michael Wanke, President of Patriot Glass Solutions. “Although all customer projects might not be completed this year due to project timelines or supply chain delays, we are very proud that in just over three months we have booked a solid pipeline.”

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets, a disinfection product on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that the Patriot Glass Solutions installation is expected to start mid-September and is being structured as a two-year project; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; the Company’s ability to raise capital; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 14, 2021, its Forms 10-Q filed on August 16, 2021, May 14, 2021, and November 16, 2020, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.