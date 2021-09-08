Brickell Biotech to Participate at Upcoming September Conferences

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (“Brickell”) (Nasdaq: BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company striving to transform patient lives by developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of dermatologic, autoimmune and other debilitating diseases, today announced that it is scheduled to participate in two upcoming virtual investment conferences, including the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 13 – 15, and the Lake Street Partners 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference, taking place September 14 – 15.



Conference Details

Conference: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference Presenter: Robert Brown, Brickell’s Chief Executive Officer Presentation Date and Time: The presentation will be available starting at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, September 13th Webcast: Click here for webcast link Meetings: Management will be available for virtual 1-on-1 meetings on September 13th, 14th, and 15th. If you are interested in scheduling a 1-on-1, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative. Conference: Lake Street Capital Partners 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference Meetings: Management will be available for virtual 1-on-1 meetings on September 14th and 15th. If you are interested in scheduling a 1-on-1, please contact your Lake Street Capital representative. Note: Please note that a presentation is not being provided as part of this event.

About Brickell



Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company striving to transform patient lives by developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of dermatologic, autoimmune and other debilitating diseases. Brickell’s pipeline combines a potential best-in-class, late clinical-stage program for hyperhidrosis with a novel, cutting-edge platform and development stage candidates with broad potential in autoimmune and neuroinflammatory disorders. Brickell’s executive management team and board of directors bring extensive experience in product development and global commercialization, having served in leadership roles at large global pharmaceutical companies and biotechs that have developed and/or launched successful products, including several that were first-in-class and/or achieved iconic status, such as Cialis®, Taltz®, Gemzar®, Prozac®, Cymbalta® and Juvederm®. Brickell’s strategy is to leverage this experience to in-license, acquire, develop and commercialize innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical products that Brickell believes can meaningfully benefit patients who are suffering from chronic debilitating diseases that are underserved by available therapies. For more information, visit https://www.brickellbio.com.

