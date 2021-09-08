Coherus BioSciences Announces Upcoming Medical Conference Presentations

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced upcoming medical conference presentations. Toripalimab clinical data will be presented September 13 at the IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer and September 17 at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2021. A real-world study comparing same-day and next-day administration of pegfilgrastim will be the topic of a poster presentation at the ASCO Quality Care Symposium on September 25. In addition, an oral presentation at the 54th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Retina Society on October 1 will highlight clinical data from the CHS-201 (also known as FYB201) program.



IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC)

Mini-oral presentation: “CHOICE-01: A Phase 3 Study of Toripalimab versus Placebo in Combination with First-Line Chemotherapy for Advanced NSCLC” (Session #MA13)

Professor Jie Wang, MD, PhD, National Cancer Center/National Clinical Research Center for Cancer/Cancer Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences & Peking Union Medical College, will present the interim results of the CHOICE-01 study detailed in the abstract published by WCLC on August 18, 2021.

Presentation time: September 13 at 8:10 p.m. Eastern Time



European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021

Mini-oral presentation: “JUPITER-06: A Randomized, Double-blind, Phase 3 Study of Toripalimab versus Placebo in Combination with First-Line Chemotherapy for Treatment Naive Advanced or Metastatic Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma (ESCC)” (Abstract #1373MO)

Dr. Ruihua Xu, President and Professor, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center (SYSUCC), Guangzhou, will present interim results of the JUPITER-06 trial. ESMO will release the JUPITER-06 abstract at 6:05 p.m. Eastern Time on September 16.

Presentation time: September 17 at 12:05 p.m. Eastern Time



ASCO Quality Care Symposium

Poster presentation: “Real-world comparison of febrile neutropenia rates with same-day versus next-day administration of pegfilgrastim” (Abstract #299)

Kyle Kitchen, PharmD, Director of Pharmacy Services, Utah Cancer Specialists

Poster Session B: September 25 at 7 a.m. Eastern Time



The 54th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Retina Society

Oral presentation: “Columbus-AMD: Efficacy and Safety of FYB201, a Proposed Biosimilar to Ranibizumab, in Neovascular AMD (nAMD)”

Dr. Peter Kaiser, Professor of Ophthalmology, Cole Eye Institute of the Cleveland Clinic

Presentation Time: October 1 at 3:32 p.m. Eastern Time



About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company with the mission to increase access to cost-effective medicines that can have a major impact on patients’ lives and to deliver significant savings to the health care system. Coherus’ strategy is to build a leading immuno-oncology franchise funded with cash generated by its commercial biosimilar business. For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com.

Coherus markets UDENYCA® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) in the United States and through 2023 expects to launch toripalimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, as well as biosimilars of Lucentis®, Humira®, and Avastin®, if approved.

UDENYCA® is a trademark of Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

Avastin® and Lucentis® are registered trademarks of Genentech, Inc.

Humira® is a registered trademark of AbbVie Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, upcoming presentations of toripalimab, CHS-201 or UDENYCA® clinical data; Coherus’ ability to generate cash flow from its UDENYCA® business; Coherus’ and Junshi Biosciences’ ability to co-develop toripalimab, and Coherus’ ability to commercialize toripalimab, or any other drug candidates developed as part of its collaboration with Junshi Biosciences in the licensed territory; Coherus’ ability to expand a late-stage pipeline into the rapidly growing checkpoint inhibitor market; any market size expectation for checkpoint inhibitor therapeutic agents in the United States; the potential for toripalimab to gain approval in the United States for nasopharyngeal carcinoma, lung cancer, or any indication; Coherus’ and Junshi Biosciences’ plans to file additional toripalimab BLAs with the FDA over the next three years for other clinical indications; Coherus’ plans to invest the cash generated by its biosimilar commercial business to build a focused immuno-oncology franchise; Coherus’ ability to prepare for projected launches through 2023 of biosimilars of Humira®, Avastin® and Lucentis®, if approved.

Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Coherus’ actual results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties inherent in the clinical drug development process; the risks and uncertainties of the regulatory approval process, including the timing of Coherus’ regulatory filings; the risk that Coherus is unable to complete commercial transactions and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of Coherus’ drug candidates; and the risks and uncertainties of possible patent litigation. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Coherus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Coherus’ business in general, see Coherus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2021,its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 5, 2021 and its future periodic reports to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 are not necessarily indicative of our operating results for any future periods.

Coherus BioSciences Contact Information:

IR Contact:

McDavid Stilwell

Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

mstilwell@coherus.com

+1 (650) 395-0152

Media Contact:

Sheryl Seapy

Real Chemistry

sseapy@realchemistry.com

+1 (949) 903-4750