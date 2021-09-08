Cirrus Data Solutions Unveils Industry's First Cloud Migration Solution for Any Cloud

SYOSSET, N.Y., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cirrus Data Solutions ("CDS"), a market leader in storage area network (SAN) data migration and data management technology, today announced another industry-first with the general availability of its new Cirrus Migrate Cloud™ solution. Cirrus Migrate Cloud is the first solution that enables the migration of block-storage to and from any cloud architecture with near-zero downtime, zero recovery point objective (zero-RPO), and data security.

Cirrus Migrate Cloud delivers a seamless block-data migration experience for workloads originating from on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments. Its cloud-native design enables instant deployment and eliminates the need for new on-premises hardware. Microsoft Azure demonstrated the performance of the new solution at Microsoft Azure Storage Day and Pure//Accelerate Digital.

Cirrus Migrate Cloud extends the patented pMotion™ software to the cloud with cMotion™. All the functionality and reliability features that companies trust for their on-premises migrations are included in the new, patent-pending cMotion. Delivered through an online management portal, Cirrus Migrate Cloud, with cMotion, makes moving to new cloud architectures more accessible than ever. It also supports the new class of Virtual Cloud Array (VCA) storage available from leading storage vendors such as Pure Storage Cloud Block Store and NetApp® Cloud Volumes ONTAP®. Additionally, unlike other solutions available, Cirrus Migrate Cloud can migrate native cloud block storage volumes to any VCA with absolutely zero downtime.

"Cloud providers recorded phenomenal growth over the last 18 months, but an even larger growth potential is held back by the cost and delay associated with cloud migration," said Wayne Lam, founder and CEO, Cirrus Data Solutions. "The initial release of Cirrus Migrate Cloud was met with tremendous excitement from cloud leaders including Azure and Pure Storage. The solution is now available to organizations around the world."

The new cloud products join the growing suite of Cirrus Data Cloud solutions designed to advance digital transformation by removing data migration as a roadblock. Solutions targeted at on-premises migrations are detailed on the new Cirrus Data website: cirrusdata.com/cirrus-migrate-onpremises. Cloud migration solutions and resources are available on the latest cloud section of its website: cirrusdata.com/cloud-migration.

