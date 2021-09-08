SCYNEXIS to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced that the Company will participate in the following virtual investor conferences in September.



Presentation details can be found below:

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: On demand presentation and 1-on-1 meetings

Date and Time: Presentation available Monday, September 13 at 7 am ET, 1-on-1 meetings September 13-15

Registration Link

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Live presentation and 1-on-1 meetings

Date and Time: Thursday, September 30 from 2:40-3:10 pm ET (Track 2)

The presentations and archived webcasts can be found on the SCYNEXIS website at: https://www.scynexis.com/news-media/events for 30 days following the event.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS scientists are developing the company’s lead asset, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), as a broad-spectrum, systemic antifungal for multiple fungal indications in both the community and hospital settings. SCYNEXIS has initiated the launch of its first commercial product in the U.S., BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets), which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on June 1, 2021. In addition, late-stage clinical investigation of ibrexafungerp for the prevention of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (rVVC) and the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

