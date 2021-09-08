Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Appoints Veteran Entertainment & Media Marketing Executive Jared Wolfson to Key Executive Leadership Roles

BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM), a company dedicated to social media for kids, animation production services, and original entertainment for the whole family, today announced the appointment of veteran entertainment and media marketing executive Jared Wolfson to its executive ranks. Wolfson’s appointment was announced by Darren Marks, Grom’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

A winning business development executive and marketing specialist for more than 20 years, Wolfson has built and managed numerous successful franchise properties, architected and driven multi-media marketing plans and initiatives powering record sales revenues and led development, production, and operational activities for studios, amassing hundreds of half-hours of kids & family entertainment content, in various formats and mediums.

Wolfson joins Grom’s executive team as the Chief Executive Officer for Curiosity Ink Media and Executive Vice President for Top Draw Animation. As CEO of Curiosity, a global media company that develops, acquires, and maximizes the commercial potential of intellectual properties in the Kids & Family entertainment space, Wolfson will be responsible for leading key initiatives including partnerships and deal structure, operations, finance, and driving corporate vision and culture. For Top Draw, Grom’s award-winning, Manila-based animation studio, Wolfson will spearhead business development and partnership efforts, as well as oversee critical operating divisions.

“Jared’s acumen as a business development executive, go-to-market specialist and brand builder will be put to good use as we bring Grom to its next level of success,” explained Marks. “His commitment to excellence will pave the way to bringing our original content strategy to life and will simultaneously enhance the profile of Top Draw Animation among global content providers which depend on us to produce premium entertainment.”

Wolfson joins Grom from JAKKS Pacific, a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world where he was Senior Vice President of Media, Marketing and Entertainment. While at JAKKS, Wolfson’s corporate leadership role included oversight on Global Media-Marketing, Corporate Communications, Investor Relations, E-Commerce & Web Development and JAKKS’ philanthropic giving arm, JAKKS Cares. He also managed JAKKS’ Entertainment Division, Studio JP, driving the development and growth of multi-media toy and entertainment franchise opportunities for multiple proprietary brands across the company. Prior to JAKKS, Wolfson held executive roles at Skyrocket Toys, Pacific Animation Partners, The Walt Disney Company and Zag Entertainment, where he held the role of President of Franchise Development, Content Distribution & Marketing, overseeing development, production, and operational activities.

Curiosity recently unveiled a host of initiatives that are expected to bring its multiplatform IP to market for consumers everywhere in the coming months and years. Some of the projects that CIM recently announced include: a collaboration with global toy company Cepia LLC to develop the hit online shorts Cats vs. Pickles into a television series; and an original animated holiday musical feature Santa.com, which will serve as a companion to a Santa.com virtual holiday hub and ecommerce initiative. Additionally, CIM will foray into publishing with new partner Dynamite Entertainment, to create books for kids rooted in Curiosity’s original IP and other brands, kicking off with PAW Patrol™ and Baldwin’s Big Adventure, which is being developed into an animated preschool series.

Wolfson’s announcement follows Grom’s recent additions of Brent Watts as Chief Creative Officer at Curiosity and former Nickelodeon executives Russell Hicks, Curiosity’s Chief Content Officer and President of Top Draw Animation and Grom Social President Paul Ward, who oversees operations within the Company’s social media and educational divisions.

About Curiosity Ink Media, LLC

Curiosity Ink Media is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows and maximizes the short, mid & long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Driven by a highly experienced leadership team, Curiosity Ink Media is committed to establishing a multi-faceted I.P. library, designed to amass ongoing value through strategic stewardship, partnerships and highly targeted market entry.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements”. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Grom and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company’s reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company’s web site at www.gromsocial.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

