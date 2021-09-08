Minnesota Vikings Team with SharpLink Gaming to Offer NFL Fans Free Fantasy-Style “Pass or Play” Mobile Gaming Experience

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (Nasdaq: SBET) (“SharpLink” or the “Company”), a pioneer of game-changing technological solutions and experienced-based services for the U.S. online sports betting industry, today announced that the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings have again teamed with SharpLink to provide its valued super fans with a fun, free-to-play, fantasy-style online game called Pass or Play.



For the third consecutive year, Pass or Play challenges fans to create their own team each week and join a group with friends, co-workers or other NFL fans. Game participants will need to set a new line-up chosen from three cards dealt for each position, keeping the player dealt or taking the chance on the next two cards to choose another. Players can come back every day for new cards if they previously passed on all three cards for any given position. Once game day arrives, the player’s line-up is set, earning points similar to traditional fantasy games. Participants compete for fun prizes each week awarded by sponsor Mystic Lake Casino and Hotel and the Minnesota Vikings through the entire regular season.

Fans can play on the Viking’s website or via the team’s mobile app available for download in both the App Store and Google Play.

Scott Kegley, Executive Director of Digital Media and Innovation at the Minnesota Vikings, stated, “We have an incredible fan base that spans the globe. By offering free-to-play games like Pass or Play, we can engage our fans through our mobile app throughout the week, leading up to game day. We’re excited to continue working with SharpLink on Pass or Play for the third consecutive season. It’s a game we feel is best-in-class, blending luck and skill, and engaging our fans that crave this type of gaming experience.”

“With more than 60 million Americans actively playing free-to-play fantasy style games and contests online last year, digital gamification of real time sports has become a must-have fan engagement tool by sports media publishers, leagues and teams,” noted SharpLink CEO Rob Phythian. “Moreover, our team’s 15+ years of experience and expertise in designing, developing, testing, hosting and managing fantasy games and online sports betting make it easy for sports leagues to reach and interact with their fans in multiple ways – from traditional fantasy games to full geo-targeted betting integrations. While Minnesota has not yet legalized online sports betting – and may not in the foreseeable future – creating innovative and fun gaming experiences for millions of Vikings fans is hugely rewarding for us, particularly given that the team represents SharpLink’s home state of Minnesota. Skol!”

