Jack Koch joins Park Madison Partners as a Partner

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Madison Partners, a New York-based real estate placement and advisory firm, today announced that Jack Koch will join the firm as a Partner. Mr. Koch will be focused on institutional investor relationships, capital advisory, and sourcing best-in-class investment managers.



Mr. Koch joins Park Madison Partners following 15 years at The Townsend Group, where he led the firm’s Global Real Assets Consulting Business. As a Partner and Executive Committee member at Townsend, his responsibilities included firm strategy and product development, in addition to being the lead Partner on some of the firm’s most active and sophisticated institutional clients. Mr. Koch’s consulting responsibilities included creating and implementing real asset investment policies, strategies and guidelines; advising on real asset structures across a broad range of risk/return objectives; manager selection and due diligence; and performance analytics and monitoring.

“Jack has been a well-respected advisor and leader within the institutional real estate community for many years,” said Nancy Lashine, Managing Partner and Founder. “We are thrilled that he is bringing his experience, relationships, and insight to Park Madison and believe he will further enhance our capabilities in private real estate capital markets.”

“I truly look forward to joining the team at Park Madison. Sourcing and introducing best-in-class investments for my clients has always been a focus, and I believe Park Madison’s track record in this space speaks for itself. I have been honored to work with some of our industry’s most talented and thoughtful professionals over my career and I look forward to continuing those relationships at Park Madison.”

“Whether it’s closed-end funds, open-end funds, separate accounts, or portfolio recapitalizations, Park Madison’s ultimate goal is to align high quality investors with best-in-class real estate managers,” said Rob Kohn, Partner. “We believe Jack will be a powerful addition to our firm’s culture of excellence and providing guidance from a fiduciary perspective.”

Mr. Koch received an MBA from The Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University and BA from Lafayette College.

About Park Madison Partners

Park Madison Partners, LLC is a boutique New York-based capital markets and advisory firm for global real estate alternative investments. Since its formation in 2006, Park Madison has advised on over $18 billion in private capital placements for a wide range of real estate vehicles including commingled funds, separate accounts, programmatic joint ventures, and recapitalizations.

Park Madison Partners was founded to offer clients capital raising and strategic consulting services with a high degree of customization, integrity and accountability. Our team comprises professionals with backgrounds across the buy-side and sell-side and we leverage this experience to provide a thoughtful approach to global real estate capital markets.

For further information, please visit www.parkmadisonpartners.com.

Media Contact:

Rosalia Scampoli

rscampoli@marketcompr.com

212-537-5177, Ext 7