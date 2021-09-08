EHang Added to FTSE Russell Global Equity Index Series

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, today announces that the Company’s stock will be added as a constituent of the FTSE Russell Global Equity Index Series (“FTSE GEIS”), following FTSE's most recent semi-annual review. The inclusions in the three indexes listed below will become effective after the close of business on Friday, September 17, 2021.



FTSE Global Small Cap Index

FTSE Global All-Cap Index (LMS)

FTSE Global Total-Cap Index (LMSµ)



FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in over 70 countries, covering 98% of the global investable market. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by worldwide institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $17.9 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

The FTSE GEIS provides a robust global equity index framework. The series includes over 16,000 large, mid, small, and micro-cap securities across 49 developed and emerging markets across the globe, with a wide range of modular indexes targeting specific markets and market segments. For more information, please refer to the Index page on FTSE's website at https://www.ftserussell.com/products/indices/geisac.

"We are very honored to be included in the FTSE indices, which are one of the most visible and reputable index families in the world," commented Mr. Richard Liu, EHang Chief Financial Officer. “Following our inclusion in the MSCI China Small Cap Index and the MSCI China All Shares Small Cap Index in May this year, these inclusions in the FTSE GEIS are testimonial to the continuous recognition of EHang’s business performance, stock liquidity and growth potential. Looking ahead, we will remain committed to executing our growth strategy to realize EHang’s long-term potential and our goals for sustainable growth and delivering value to our shareholders.”

