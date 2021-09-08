Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator (TMS) Market Report 2021-2028: Emergence of New and Innovative Technological Tools Gaining Momentum

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator (TMS) Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Single or Paired Pulse TMS, Repetitive TMS (rTMS)); Age Group (Adults, Children); Application (Research, Diagnostic, Therapeutic), and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Single or paired pulse TMS Segment to Hold Largest Share of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator (TMS) Market During 2021-2028



Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator (TMS) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028



Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator (TMS) can be used clinically to measure the activity and function of specific brain circuits in humans, most commonly with single or paired magnetic pulses. TMS is a non-invasive means of electrically stimulating the brain through electromagnetic induction.

TMS can be applied as single-pulse TMS to assess cortical reactivity, paired-pulse TMS to probe intracortical inhibition and facilitation, and patterned trains of pulses, termed rTMS, to induce changes in cortical excitability and metabolism that last beyond the stimulation itself. Single or paired pulse TMS can cause neurons in the neocortex under the site of stimulation to depolarize and discharge an action potential.



Based on application, the Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator (TMS) market is segmented diagnostic, therapeutic, and research. In 2021, the diagnostic segment held the largest share of the market and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the coming years.



BrainsWay Ltd, Nexstim, Magstim, Neuronetics, TMS Neuro Solutions, MagVenture, Inc., eNeura Inc., Neurosoft, MAG & More GmbH. are among the leading companies operating in the Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator (TMS) market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator (TMS) Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology



4. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator (TMS) Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

4.4 Reimbursement Status

4.5 Comparative Study of Approved Indications Vs Experimental Indications



5. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator (TMS) Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders

5.1.2 Growing Developments in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Technology

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Diagnostic and Treatment

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Product Approvals to Offer Opportunities for Market Players

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Emergence of New and Innovative Technological Tools

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator (TMS) Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator (TMS) Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator (TMS) Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator (TMS) Market Analysis - by Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator (TMS) Market, by Type 2021 and 2028 (%)

7.3 Single or Paired Pulse TMS

7.4 Repetitive TMS (RTMS)



8. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator (TMS) Market Analysis - By Age-Group

8.1 Overview

8.2 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator (TMS) Market Revenue Share, by Age-Group 2021 and 2028 (%)

8.3 Adults

8.4 Children



9. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator (TMS) Market Analysis By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator (TMS) Market Revenue Share, by Application 2021 and 2028 (%)

9.3 Research

9.4 Diagnostic

9.5 Therapeutic



10. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator (TMS) Market - Geographical Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator (TMS) Market



12. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator (TMS) Market - Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.4 Inorganic Developments



13. Company Profiles

BrainsWay Ltd

Nexstim

Magstim

Neuronetics

TMS Neuro Solutions

MagVenture, Inc.

eNeura Inc.

Neurosoft

MAG & More GmbH.

REMED

