Sirius Technical Services Rebrands as Sirius Staffing

MOBILE, Ala., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirius Technical Services, a leading workforce solutions company, announced today the completion of its rebranding efforts. Changes to its name, visual identity, and tagline reaffirm the company's commitment to its clients, employees, and the community.

Name Change: Sirius Technical Services Is Now Sirius Staffing

Susie Jones, Chief Operating Officer, expressed her excitement in seeing the organization's growth in capabilities and reach, now spanning over 30 states. "When we started Sirius in 2005, our mission was to provide the Gulf Coast with affordable, high-quality technical talent. Today, 16 years later, we are a national company offering a full range of skillsets - engineering, IT, healthcare, administrative, and more. We've also fine-tuned our approach to include a variety of flexible delivery models, including contingent workforce, permanent placements, and payrolling services."

New Visual Identity: Turning Staff into Stars

Led by designer Michele Keen of Creative Eden, the new Sirius logo depicts the professional growth of employees throughout their careers. "Sirius is reaffirming its commitment to develop and guide staff into long-term fulfilling occupations. The logo signifies the journey of each employee from an entry-level worker to an industry-leading professional, with Sirius providing the path, tools, and experiences to reach their full potential."

New Tagline: Bright Minds. Brilliant Work.

"Sirius is literally the brightest star in the night sky," expressed Kym Gunderson, Sirius' Vice President of Account Management. "We wanted to reflect that aspect of our identity in our corporate slogan. We are fortunate to employ top talent at leading organizations doing meaningful and fulfilling work every day. It is our clients and our employees that make us shine." Coinciding with the new brand, Sirius launched an updated corporate website (www.siriusstaffing.com), which reflects each of the new branding elements.

About Sirius Staffing

Sirius Staffing is a national workforce solutions company driving the economic engine of commercial, industrial, and government organizations. We are the leading minority and veteran-owned enterprise serving the Gulf Coast, Tennessee Valley, and Mid-Atlantic regions. Founded in 2005, our staffing, placement, and payrolling services enable customers to scale their mission-focused operations on an innovative, integrated platform.

