Saleshood Recognized in 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Sales Enablement Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saleshood, the leading comprehensive sales enablement platform, today announced it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the 2021 Gartner "Market Guide for Sales Enablement Platforms" report [1]. Among the report's recommendations: "Seek vendors with a holistic approach to sales enablement to support your entire sales enablement initiative, including digital sales content, training and coaching."

Saleshood takes a holistic, platform-based approach to sales enablement with innovations that are helping transform the future of selling. The hallmarks of this mega-trend include reduced friction in the buying process, compressed sales cycles, as well as sales tools and approaches like digital sales rooms (DSRs) and virtual selling that help companies drive better engagement with their buyers and decision-makers.

In this new world of selling, AI and ML are harnessed throughout the sales enablement lifecycle, from training to coaching to content sharing. Equally vital is the ability to prove impact — for example, through Saleshood's recently launched Correlation Engine for Salesforce and business intelligence (BI) tools.

"In helping companies increase sales productivity with just-in-time training, onboarding, coaching, guided selling and buyer engagement, our comprehensive sales enablement platform is exactly what our customers need to transition to virtual selling at scale," said Saleshood CEO and co-founder Elay Cohen. "We believe being recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor further reinforces the value of our platform."

According to the report, "Gartner's view of the market focuses on transformational technologies and approaches to meet the future needs of end users in a seller role." The report cites "four emerging areas within sales enablement platforms (SEPs) that will continue to broaden and deepen: 1. Conversational intelligence, 2. Live 'in call' coaching, 3. DSRs, and 4. Machine learning (ML) recommendations for next best action or training/coaching."

The report further estimates that "revenue in the sales enablement market came to $1.7 billion in 2020, an increase of approximately 12.1% over the prior year. Relative to the overall category of sales, which was down to 10.9% growth, sales enablement is a high-growth segment within the overall sales category." The report defines SEPs "as tools that unite sales enablement functions and customer-facing execution. They predominantly feature native capabilities for sales content, sales training and coaching."

Among its key findings, the report notes that: "Demand for sales enablement platform technology has made it a core tech stack purchase for organizations with both direct and partner selling channels."

A complete copy of the 2021 Market Guide can be downloaded here.

[1] Gartner, "Market Guide for Sales Enablement Platforms", Melissa Hilbert, Mark Paine, Alastair Woolcock, Doug Bushée, August 17, 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Saleshood

Founded in 2013, Saleshood is the leading comprehensive sales enablement platform used by hyper-growth companies to boost sales performance. A pioneer in the future of selling, Saleshood's innovative sales tools and processes reduce time to ramp, lift quota attainment, accelerate sales velocity and prove the impact of revenue enablement programs. Companies such as Drift, Demandbase, PowerSchool, RingCentral, Latch, Domo, Omada Health, Sage, Trinet and Yext use Saleshood to realize fast revenue outcomes with 100% virtual training, coaching and selling — at scale.

For more information, please visit saleshood.com

