BPM+ Health Publishes Maturity Model for Clinical Guidelines

BOSTON, MA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPM+ Health, a community initiative to improve the quality and consistency of healthcare delivery by capturing and communicating best practices and clinical expertise, announced the Readiness Assessment and Maturity Model (RAMM) to guide healthcare organizations to adopt improved clinical practices. The RAMM consists of five maturity levels, each representing a more advanced level in adopting clinical pathways and addressing human, process, and technical considerations.

“The RAMM helps an organization evaluate its maturity in adopting clinical guidelines, not the maturity of its clinical practice,” said Shane McNamee, M.D., Executive Director, BPM+ Health, and Chief Medical Information Officer at PERATON. “Our community is committed to publishing and sharing guides like the RAMM to accelerate the nearly 17 years it takes for the latest medical knowledge to get into usable, clinical workflows. This maturity model provides organizations with a standardized assessment of their current state so they can make decisions about where to make improvements.”

Capability maturity models have been used to help organizations steadily eliminate the barriers to improvement, adopt improved practices, and support technology through a disciplined, sustainable, evolutionary path. BPM+ Health based the RAMM on a model of organizational development that has successfully enhanced the quality, cost, and productivity of outcomes in other industries.

The RAMM and soon-to-be-announced Adoption Playbook will help organizations assess and improve their capabilities for adopting and embracing practice change more quickly and cost-effectively. For more information about the BPM+ Health RAMM for sharable clinical pathways, click here.

About BPM+ Health

BPM+ Health is a community initiative to improve the quality and consistency of healthcare delivery. It will achieve this by applying business process modeling standards to clinical best practices, care pathways, and workflows directly at the point of care. It is a cross-discipline group of professional organizations, clinical societies, and healthcare providers working together to develop and pilot standards-driven healthcare process automation techniques to realize the benefits of Healthcare IT fully. BPM+ Health is a program of the Object Management Group® (OMG®). Visit https://www.bpm-plus.org/ for more information.

For a listing of all OMG trademarks, visit https://www.omg.org/legal/tm_list.htm. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.