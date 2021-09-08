FinTech Company ENACOMM Welcomes Senior Management Veteran Joseph Brown to Leadership Team as Chief Revenue Officer

Joe Brown to harness ENACOMM’s accelerated growth by overseeing sales, partnerships, pricing and revenue management

TULSA, OK, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- FinTech company ENACOMM is accelerating its strong growth with the hire of Joseph Brown—a seasoned technology leader with global experience—as Chief Revenue Officer. Brown has held high-level executive management positions in major corporations and led start-ups. He has lived and worked in three different continents and brought financial services technology solutions to banks and credit unions across four different continents while leading various sales organizations.

Now based in the San Francisco Bay area, Brown is taking charge of all of ENACOMM’s revenue-generation processes, directing company-wide strategy around sales, customer support, pricing and revenue management. His results-oriented approach is targeted at increasing sales, operating income, cash flow, market penetration, customer acquisition and customer service levels.

“Joe has a rare knack for powerfully driving business growth and an impressive track record of success,” commented ENACOMM Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Michael Boukadakis. “ENACOMM is thrilled to add a true visionary to our leadership team and tap into his proven expertise at this exciting time of our company’s rapid advancement.”

Prior to joining ENACOMM, Brown served as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales for global eCommerce and subscription billing platform Avangate, which was acquired by a private equity firm. Prior to Avangate, he was Vice President & General Manager of Europe, the Middle East and Africa for RightNow Technologies, a customer relationship management software service provider. Earlier in his career, Brown held various C-suite roles with both software and hardware companies, including Edify Corporation, Auspex Systems and Unisys. He earned a Bachelor of Commerce (Legal) from University of Witwatersrand and a Master in Business Leadership (MBL) from the University of South Africa.

“ENACOMM is amidst a strong upward climb in the FinTech space, which presents a unique opportunity for me to play a pivotal role in helping to shape the future of the company,” said Brown. “I look forward to powering ENACOMM to the next level of success and reaching more banks, credit unions and card companies with personalized customer experience solutions that reduce costs and frustration.”

The ENACOMM Financial Suite provides a range of impactful software tools:

· Intelligent contact center solutions that create a fast and frictionless customer experience, while greatly reducing agent handling time with customer data screen pops to cut costs

· Next-generation voice solutions, including AI-assisted voice self-service and AI Conversational Banking with popular digital assistants

· Service support bots, including an AI-powered bot that alleviates high call volumes

· Robust analytics and reporting

· Easy-to-use systems management

Brown’s experience spans the SaaS (Software-as-a-Service), eCommerce CEM (Customer Experience Management), CRM (Customer Relationship Management), HCM (Human Capital Management) and Enterprise IT & Storage Management markets, as well as Financial Services, Utilities, Telecommunications, Travel, Retail and Entertainment.

About ENACOMM

ENACOMM is a FinTech provider of an open API digital gateway that supports open banking and enables financial services companies to innovate by overcoming the complexities of integrating to core, payments, and other digital platforms. Its affordable solutions modernize the customer experience (CX) for bank customers and credit union members, rivaling the customer service technologies offered by the biggest financial institutions with the deepest pockets. ENACOMM also provides tools and products to help track fraudsters, identify fraudulent activity across customer interaction channels, and prevent fraud.

Utilizing web, mobile, real-time alerts, SMS texts, email, voice, chatbots and other communication technology channels including digital voice assistants that enable Conversational Voice Banking, ENACOMM harnesses artificial intelligence, big data, biometrics and more to help organizations provide customers and members with a best-in-class, omnichannel self-service experience that is convenient, secure, and user-friendly. A frontrunner in self-service technologies including intelligent, personalized interactive voice response (IVR) for over three decades, the company’s customer base ranges from credit unions and community banks to the largest financial institutions in the United States. Offering financial institutions intelligent interactions and user authentication technologies as hosted services or on-demand through the “cloud,” ENACOMM was named a “Top 10 Retail Banking Solution Provider” by Banking CIO Outlook magazine. ENACOMM processes more than 1,000,000 customer interactions and automated data transactions every day.

