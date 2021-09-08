Hitachi ID Named Overall Leader in Privileged Access Management and Identity Access Governance by Analyst Firm KuppingerCole

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi ID, the pioneer of the shared identity and privileged security platform, today announces its recognition as an overall leader in both KuppingerCole’s August 2021 “Leadership Compass: Privileged Access Management” report as well as its June 2021 “Leadership Compass: Identity Governance & Administration” report. Hitachi ID received a clean sweep of highly positive ratings across all categories, including security, functionality, usability, and financial strength.



The findings of both reports confirm that a single platform product like the Hitachi ID Bravura Security Fabric is preferred in a market where most vendors need to integrate multiple products to achieve similar capabilities. KuppingerCole is an international and independent analyst organization headquartered in Europe. Its Leadership Compass reports help IT organizations find the right path in the market by defining leaders in innovation and product features by evaluating various capabilities across heterogeneous IT environments.

“The Hitachi ID Bravura Security Fabric lets organizations consolidate and optimize their cybersecurity programs with one singular platform across identity, group, password, and privileged access,” says Nicholas Brown, CEO of Hitachi ID. “We are very pleased to be recognized as a leader in both privileged access management and identity access governance by KuppingerCole, and we’re committed to continuing to build on our security fabric as organizations remain on heightened alert against possible cyber attacks in today’s business environment.”

This year, Hitachi ID introduced Hitachi ID Bravura Discover, an enterprise Privileged Access Management and Identity Access Management threat and risk assessment service designed to discover accounts, groups, entitlements, and associated metadata to discover hidden vulnerabilities. The development adds a new level of risk assessment that plays well into the subsequent controls of Hitachi ID Bravura Privilege and policies for customers. Hitachi ID Bravura Privilege is a part of the Hitachi ID Bravura Security Fabric which consists of three core modules: an identity manager, password manager and a privileged access manager, with multi factor authentication (MFA) and federated access built into the password manager.

Hitachi ID Bravura Identity, which is part of the Hitachi ID Bravura Security Fabric, also delivers leading-edge capabilities across the depth and breadth of the identity governance and administration-capability spectrum. Hitachi ID Bravura Identity supports identity lifecycle management automation, access governance, workflows, and analytics, and the common platform provides consistent UIs, databases, connectors, and APIs throughout the other components in the Hitachi ID Bravura Security Fabric.

You can view KuppingerCole’s Privileged Access Management report here . For more information about Hitachi ID, please visit https://www.hitachi-id.com .

About Hitachi ID

Hitachi ID delivers decades of experience and the industry's only single Identity, Privileged Access, Threat Detection and Password Management platform, the Hitachi ID Bravura Security Fabric. Building on more than twenty years of deep domain experience, Hitachi ID is positioned as an analyst-recognized leader, and is part of the global "One Hitachi" portfolio.