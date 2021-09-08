The DNA damage response (DDR) targeting therapeutics market is projected to be worth USD 1.07 billion in 2030, growing at an annualized rate of 52.6% during the period 2024-2030, claims Roots Analysis

London, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “ DNA Damage Response Targeting Therapeutics (beyond PARP inhibitors) Market, 2021-2030” report to its list of offerings.

The DDR comprises of orchestrated network of pathways that signal not only for repair of DNA lesions, but also for activation of checkpoints, which are responsible for cell arrest at key points in the cell cycle. High specificity and sensitivity to conventional therapies, coupled to minimal off target toxicity, have further led to the use of DDR as a potential target for the treatment of a wider range of clinical conditions (both oncological and non-oncological). In this regard, several researchers across the globe have developed / are developing DDR inhibitors to overcome DDR-mediated resistance to DNA-damaging anticancer therapies and exploit DDR dysfunction in oncological indication by targeting alternative pathways.

Key Market Insights

105+ DDR targeting therapeutics are currently being evaluated across different phases

Over 55% of the aforementioned therapeutic candidates are being investigated in clinical trials, while the rest (~45%) are undergoing preclinical studies. Interestingly, most of the DDR targeting therapeutics are being developed against oncological disorders (~90%).

Over 90% of clinical drug candidates are being developed as small molecules

Majority (over 45%) of these drug candidates target ATR, WEE1, DNA-PK, p53 and RNA polymerase I. Notably, around 75% of the clinical drug candidates are designed for administration via the oral route.

Over 95% of preclinical drug candidates are being evaluated as monotherapy

Majority of these candidates are being developed as small molecules (around 85%). It is also worth highlighting that 80% of the preclinical candidates target oncological indications.

Nearly 65% of the companies engaged in this domain are based in North America

It is worth highlighting that within North America, around 90% of the developers have established their headquarters in the US. The global developer landscape is further dominated by start-ups (established since 2010), which represent over 55% of total number of stakeholders in the industry.

220+ clinical trials, focused on DDR therapeutics, have been registered since 2011

Around 73,000 patients have been enrolled in clinical research initiatives aimed to validate the efficacy and safety of DDR targeting therapeutics. Over 50% of these trials are currently recruiting patients. Further, close to 55% of the studies have been / are being conducted in North America.

More than 150 articles have been published related to DDR targeting therapeutics, since last year

Over 65% of publications were research articles, followed by review articles (around 25%). Moreover, more than 40% of the articles were published in journals having an impact factor of more than 5. Majority of the articles were evaluating ATM (16) as target molecule, followed by AR and ATR (15 each).

US is anticipated to capture over 65% of the global market share in 2030

On the other hand, the markets in Germany and the UK are anticipated to grow at relatively faster paces (76.4%, and 71.3%, respectively). In 2030, therapeutics targeting DHODH and APE / Ref-1are likely represent the largest market share (35%), in terms of revenues from product sales, followed by those targeting CHK1, C-Tak and MAPKAPK2 (12% each).

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of DNA damage response targeting therapeutics ?

? Which key molecules are being targeted by DNA damage response targeting therapeutics?

Which companies are actively involved in conducting clinical trials for their therapeutic candidates?

What is the evolving trend related to the focus of publications related to DNA damage response targeting therapeutics?

What are key factors impacting the pricing and adoption of DNA damage response targeting therapeutics?

response targeting therapeutics? What opportunities are available for DNA damage response targeting therapeutics in emerging markets?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 1.07 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the DDR targeting therapeutics market has been analyzed across the following segments:

The research further includes the profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its pipeline candidates, recent developments (including collaborations and expansions) and an informed future outlook.

