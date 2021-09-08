eWorld Companies, Inc. Releases Updates on Upcoming Bitcoin Wine NFT Project

ESCONDIDO, CA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – eWorld Companies, Inc. (OTC: EWRC) and its wholly owned subsidiary Angelini Trading Company have released several important updates regarding the release of their newest and most highly anticipated NFT project to date, Bitcoin Wine. This exclusive “Bitcoin Wine” series will include a limited supply of 10,000 real and tangible bottles of premium imported Italian wine accompanied by 10,000 digital assets that can be displayed in the collector’s personal online NFT gallery.

Included in these updates are two images that together provide the initial glimpse into the overall aesthetic of Bitcoin Wine. The Bitcoin Wine Label image portrays the unofficial label created by Marvin Williams that will appear on both the virtual bottle of Bitcoin Wine as well as on the actual wine bottle itself. Pending final edit and tweaking, this label clearly displays the iconic Bitcoin logo in the center so there is no confusion regarding what this wine is all about. The background consists of a colorful blend of paint to pay homage and signify that this is not only a bottle of wine, but a piece of art as well.

The Bitcoin Wine Still Frame image, also created by Marvin Williams, is a still frame from one of the rough copies of many digitally rendered Bitcoin Wine art pieces. The final official digital art for Bitcoin Wine will rotate 360 degrees and will feature several eye-catching moving components within the piece. Note that the virtual bottle of wine portrayed in this image contains the same label as shown on the previous picture. Mr. Williams has over 15 years of graphics experience and his work as a digital artist has appeared on a wide array of mediums ranging from Billboard Magazine (cover) to music artists on Interscope Records, Disney’s Hollywood Records and projects involving legendary artists from Dionne Warwick to The Jacksons, and more. Mr. Williams is an experienced NFT creator in his own right and is also CEO of HQ Global Education, Inc. and President of Big M Entertainment Pictures, where he is producing a multi-part docuseries detailing the history and evolution of Angelini Trading Company and the 400-year journey of its founding family from their Italian roots through their immigration to the USA.

The company also disclosed that its second major contributor on the project is Matt Pentilla, better known by his internet handle “Tillavision.” Tillavision is a highly regarded in-demand NFT artist who first made a name for himself in the Hip-Hop community by producing music and making mixtapes for artists like 50 Cent, RZA, Scarface, MOP, Kid Cudi, MGK and more. Tillavision then began to help popularize merchandise in the Hip-Hop scene and helped establish branding for artists like 2 Chainz, Future and Migos. Tillavision then moved completely into the digital arts scene and within the last year or so has worked on numerous NFT high-profile projects and has released digital art for Death Row Records, Saweetie, WorldStarHip-Hop, Jake Paul, Swaelee, Chief Keef and more.

The final contributor on the project is Lil Bitcoin, the first musical artist to make his debut and break into the music industry as an NFT. Lil Bitcoin is a rising virtual rap phenomena whose conception is inspired by the famous cryptocurrency Bitcoin itself. Lil Bitcoin released his first hit single, “I Love Bitcoin,” back in April of 2021 under the music label “Crypto Money Records,” and has plans to release more of his music in the near future.

The official Bitcoin Wine website is currently in development and will be the official site for Bitcoin Wine NFT information and purchases. This site will allow visitors to connect a MetaMask wallet and mint the Bitcoin Wine NFTs directly from the site. After all the NFTs have been minted, secondary sales will be made available on the NFT Marketplace, OpenSea.

The official release date of Bitcoin Wine will be announced in a future release. Ongoing updates regarding the project can be found by visiting https://solo.to/bitcoinwine and following on social media.

Mirek Gorny, President of eWorld Companies, Inc. and COO of Angelini Trading Company, commented, “We have been working diligently on this project to ensure that we bring forth something that we believe will be undeniably historic. This is Bitcoin Wine, the first of its kind, and we want to make sure the standard is set at the highest possible level.”

ABOUT EWORLD COMPANIES, INC.

eWorld Companies, Inc. is the Parent Company of Angelini Trading Company, a Los Angeles area-based company that distributes 26 varieties of wine from 5 different family-owned wineries, 2 different handmade Italian pasta factories, and a premier olive oil company that won the 2014 award for best olive oil in the world, and other specialty food items seldom seen in the U.S. market. eWorld’s top priority and sole focus now is the rollout of Angelini Trading’s line of Caponero and Benevento brand wines for the U.S. consumer market. Wines have already been delivered and purchase orders received from the first 200 retail outlets, with many additional orders and deliveries expected to be announced soon.

Angelini Trading Company was formed in 2012 by Richard Angelini and his cousin, Roberto Adamo, with the objective to source the highest-level products available from the Italian peninsula for export to the rest of the world, with primary focus on the U.S. market. The Angelini and Adamo families have been merchants and artists since the 1600s. Unfortunately, Richard Angelini passed away in 2017, but the company remains in family hands with his wife, Christina now serving as the company’s President.

For more information visit https://ewrcinc.com and/or https://angelinitrading.co.

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to business operations and results of eWorld Companies, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. Actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. eWorld Companies, Inc. intends that all statements included herein, including those referring to future revenues and earnings, be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Pablo Gallardo Wagner, CEO

contact@ewrcinc.com

Attachments