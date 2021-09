Securely Accelerate Application Delivery and Policy Management with AlgoSec ASMS A32.10

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlgoSec, the application connectivity and security policy company, has introduced enhanced automated application connectivity and security policy changes, and deepened application visibility and discovery, in the latest version of its Network Security Management Solution.



AlgoSec Security Management Suite (ASMS) A32.10 builds on previous versions to give IT and security experts the most comprehensive visibility and control over security across their entire hybrid environment. With A32.10, organizations can align network security with their overall business objectives, automating the process in a single platform for a seamless, zero-touch experience.

The key benefits that AlgoSec ASMS A32.10 delivers to IT, network and security experts include:

Intelligent application connectivity in SDNs and the cloud

AlgoSec ASMS A32.10 introduces intelligent application connectivity management and enhanced security policy automation to leading SDN and cloud platforms, including VMware’s NSX-T. It also extends support for MSO-managed Cisco ACI devices, Cisco’s leading SDN platform.

Application discovery and visibility across hybrid networks

With A32.10 enterprises can use traffic logs to automatically discover applications on the network, providing enriched mapping across hybrid network estates. It provides a seamless and complete picture of the network across multiple public clouds including Google Cloud (GCP) and AWS Transit Gateway as well as Check Point R80 Inline and Ordering Layers.

Extended application risk analysis

A32.10 extends cloud risk management with new risk triggers of interest and unique filtering capabilities. When using A32.10, VMware NSX-T users can receive risk notifications, so they are aware of the potential compliance violations introduced by applications.



“In this fast pace era of digital transformation, speed is of the essence. Unfortunately, many organizations confuse this for agility and take too many risks with their security, leaving them vulnerable to attack.” said Eran Shiff, Vice President, Product, of AlgoSec. “A32.10 makes it easier for organizations to securely accelerate application connectivity, enabling them to move fast across multi-cloud and hybrid environments and stay ahead of security threats, increasing business agility and compliance.”

AlgoSec ASMS A32.10 is generally available.

About AlgoSec

AlgoSec, a global cybersecurity leader, empowers organizations to securely accelerate application delivery by automating application connectivity and security policy, anywhere.

The AlgoSec platform enables the world’s most complex organizations to gain visibility, reduce risk and process changes at zero-touch across the hybrid network.

AlgoSec’s patented application-centric view of the hybrid network enables business owners, application owners, and information security professionals to talk the same language, so organizations can deliver business applications faster while achieving a heightened security posture.

Over 1,800 of the world’s leading organizations trust AlgoSec to help secure their most critical workloads across public cloud, private cloud, containers, and on-premises networks, while taking advantage of almost two decades of leadership in Network Security Policy Management.

See what securely accelerating your digital transformation, move-to-cloud, infrastructure modernization, or micro-segmentation initiatives looks like at www.algosec.com

