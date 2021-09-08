JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Presents North America Debut of “WAVE – New Currents in Japanese Graphic Arts”

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles , a Japanese cultural destination in the heart of Hollywood, announces the North America debut of its fall exhibition “WAVE – New Currents in Japanese Graphic Arts” on display September 18 – November 28, 2021. Based on the popular art exhibition Wave, held annually at Arts Chiyoda in Tokyo, WAVE presents the rich and varied work of 55 Japanese contemporary artists whose creations for books, magazines, comics, animation, posters, and other media extend far beyond well-known manga and anime styles and represent a diverse and expressive art scene little known outside Japan.



Curated by artists Kintaro Takahashi and Hiro Sugiyama (also featured in the exhibition) – and featuring influential styles of manga/anime, heta-uma, pop art, and photo realism – the JAPAN HOUSE touring exhibition begins in Los Angeles before traveling to Sao Paulo and London, bringing the artwork of many of these artists to an international audience for the first time.

“There is much interest in manga and anime around the world, but there’s also an expanding, innovative graphic art scene only known in Japan with many artists that bridge the worlds of illustration, animation, commercial art, and fine art,” said Takahashi and Sugiyama. "We are very happy to share this rich and exciting world of Japanese graphic art with the people of Los Angeles and the United States.”

The exhibition introduces work by artists ranging from veteran professional illustrators, such as Teruhiko Yumura, Akira Uno, and Keiichi Tanaami, to young artists like Masanori Ushiki, Jenny Kaori, Yusuke Hanai, Jun Oson, and Mayu Yukishita. Styles of the drawings, paintings, and prints vary widely, from Tanaami’s vibrant, detailed fantasies, Ayako Ishiguro’s Japanese folklore-inspired characters, and Hiroshi Nagai’s bright summer landscapes to Yukishita’s dark realism and Masaru Shichinohe’s haunting portraits.

“Graphic art and illustration have a long history in Japan dating back to twelfth-century painted picture scrolls. This history in detail-oriented graphic art is still a vibrant force in Japanese culture today,” said Yuko Kaifu, president, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles. “We’re pleased to bring this broad selection of works to an international audience for the first time, to showcase today’s Japanese illustrators and graphic artists and to continue to create new inspiration for the artists of tomorrow.”

The exhibition will also include related programs to be announced soon. Admission to the exhibition is complimentary. Walk-ins are invited and the gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs, London, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo, conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE

Los Angeles occupies two floors at Hollywood & Highland. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a place of new discovery that transcends physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.

