Ellavoz Impact Capital Announces the Appointment of Brandi Gatlin to Their Advisory Board

BELMAR, N.J., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellavoz Impact Capital on Wednesday named Brandi Gatlin to the company's advisory board.

Gatlin is managing director and global head of sales and marketing at LightPoint Financial Technology, where she leads business development and marketing efforts. Prior to moving to the FinTech space, she worked in prime brokerage sales and as an equity sales trader. Gatlin has also created a program to empower hedge fund managers, utilizing pertinent industry insights to help achieve their most pressing goals. Her program is called "What Managers Need to Know," which strategically maximizes market intelligence in the alternative hedge fund space.

She has also worked with iConnections, LLC. on their Funds4Food Capital Introduction Charity Event that raised over $1.8 million. Proceeds from the event were donated to various food organizations around the world. Outside of work, she partners with the Jewish Child Care Association (JCCA) and hosts an annual women's event that collects toys and clothes for the foster kids in the JCCA program. Brandi graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Alabama.

"I am thrilled to be working with such an amazing and dedicated group of people. I look forward to assisting them in their efforts to help grow sustainable communities," Gatlin said.

"Brandi brings a wealth of financial services expertise, as well as a strong commitment to social entrepreneurship and shared values, to the Ellavoz team. We look forward to working with Brandi as we expand our offering to more impact investors," said Ellavoz Impact Capital CEO and President Robert Hutchins.

About Ellavoz Impact Capital

Ellavoz Impact Capital, in partnership with New Jersey Community Capital, is the management company for the three Ellavoz Shared Values Opportunity Funds, Ellavoz Neighborhood Homes Fund and the Ellavoz Impact Angel Network. The Angel Network represents high net worth individuals, family offices, and businesses that believe innovative investing in underserved communities will result in positive financial and social impact returns.

