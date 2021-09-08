Clover Health Integrates Clover Assistant with athenahealth’s Market-leading EHR

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover”), a provider of technology improving health outcomes for America’s seniors, today announced a partnership with athenahealth, Inc. through the company’s Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth ® Marketplace , the Clover Assistant application is available to Clover-contracted physicians in athenahealth’s growing network of healthcare providers to offer them clinical decision support, without requiring a transition to risk-based contracts.

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented software and services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination services for hospital and ambulatory clients nationwide. The company’s vision is to build a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Clover Health joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

“We strive to provide our clients with seamless access to innovative models of data-driven care, and our relationship with Clover supports that goal. Clinicians who use the Clover Assistant will be able to receive personalized, data-driven clinical decision support at the point of care – all integrated with the EHR they already use on a daily basis,” said Jon Maack, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer of athenahealth.



“Operating on a wide, open network requires us to constantly search for ways to support all different types of providers, from big hospital systems to single practice physicians serving rural communities, as they each grapple with their own unique needs and workflow,” said Andrew Toy, President of Clover Health. “Developing a deeper integration with leading EHRs helps to eliminate redundant documentation while expediting bi-directional data sharing to ensure the Clover Assistant is surfacing the most valuable clinical insights for providers.”

Through this initiative, the Clover Assistant will be able to leverage athenahealth’s Platform Services API to help ensure key patient data is synchronized across both systems behind the scenes, which will enable physicians to focus more time on patient care instead of cumbersome documentation.

To learn more about Clover Health’s new integrated application, please visit Clover Health’s product listing page on the Marketplace: https://cloverassistant.force.com/ehrintegration/

About Clover Health

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a next-generation risk-bearing organization aiming to achieve health equity for all Americans. While our mission is to improve every life, we particularly focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable high quality healthcare.

We aim to provide great care, in a sustainable way, by having a business model built around improving medical outcomes while lowering avoidable costs. We do this while taking a holistic approach to understanding the health needs and social risk factors of those under our care. This strategy is underpinned by the company’s proprietary software platform, the Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the health ecosystem to support clinical decision-making by presenting physicians and other providers with real-time, personalized recommendations at the point of care.

Making care more accessible is at the heart of our business, and we believe patients should have the freedom to choose their doctors. We offer two models of care: affordable Medicare Advantage plans with extensive benefits; and care coordination for Original Medicare beneficiaries through Direct Contracting. For both programs, we provide primary care physicians with the Clover Assistant and also make comprehensive home-based care available via the Clover Home Care program.

With its corporate headquarters in Nashville, Clover’s workforce is distributed around the U.S. and also includes a team of world-class technologists based in Hong Kong. The company manages care for Medicare beneficiaries in eleven states, including Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Vermont.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth services and allow customers to create highly tailored user experiences. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 250 solutions across 60 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth’s network-enabled platform through which the company offers medical records, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings.

