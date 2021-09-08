Beko Home Appliances Names Steve Carron General Manager of Builder Sales

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beko Home Appliances, a subsidiary of global consumer durable company Arçelik, named Steve Carron as general manager of builder sales, effective August 16. Carron will report to the vice president of sales, Peter Blackwell, and lead Beko’s builder channel as part of the brand’s U.S. expansion. Carron will also be responsible and lead the Blomberg brand expansion within the builder channel.



"We are thrilled to have Steve join during an exciting time for Beko as the brand continues to make a name for itself among dealers, designers and especially builders," said Peter Blackwell, vice president of Sales at Beko Home Appliances. "With Steve's expertise, industry relationships, and achievements in strategically growing market share within the builder community, I have no doubt about his contributions to the Beko family."

With more than 30 years of experience in the industry, Carron brings a record of achievement in strategically growing markets, improving profitability, and leading and developing people. He will bring his leadership strengths to support both brands’ growth externally and internally. With a tenured career in the appliance industry, he spent 26-years with Whirlpool in various sales executive roles managing numerous teams that saw improvements to business processes and operational improvement. His most recent assignment was as Regional Sales Director - Southwest Region, one of the company's largest U.S. sales regions.

"I am excited to start the next chapter of my career with Arçelik's family of brands in Beko and Blomberg," said Carron. "I look forward to directly leveraging my sales and distribution expertise in a way that is effective and realizes the big picture for Beko. Working closely with Peter, I know we will continue to see Beko's high-quality products on builders’ short lists and in more homes across the U.S."

About Beko U.S. Inc.

Beko U.S., Inc. is the U.S subsidiary of Arçelik A.Ş. operating in more than 140 countries. Beko is the leading freestanding home appliances brand in Europe in the white goods sector. Beko U.S. Inc. is committed to developing highly energy-efficient home appliances that deliver advanced technology and superior features, empowering your family to live healthier. Five years in a row, from 2017 to 2021, a first for any appliance manufacturer, Beko U.S., Inc. received the Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for its outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through energy efficiency. In 2019, 2020 and 2021, Beko U.S., Inc. also was recognized with an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award, the program's highest honor. For more information, visit www.beko.com/us-en.

About Arçelik:

With 32,000 employees throughout the world, 12 brands (Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Altus, Dawlance, Voltas Beko), sales and marketing offices in 43 countries, and 22 production facilities in 8 countries, Arçelik offers products and services in nearly 150 countries. As Europe's second largest white goods company by market share (based on volumes), Arçelik reached a consolidated turnover of 5 billion Euros in 2020. With almost 70% of its revenues coming from international markets, Arçelik is the R&D leader in Turkey – holding more than 3,000 international patent applications to date with the efforts of 1,600 researchers in 15 R&D and Design Centers in Turkey and R&D Offices across five countries. Arçelik is named the "Industry Leader" in Durable Home Appliances category for the 2nd year in a row in Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2020 and in accordance with PAS 2060 Carbon Neutrality Standard, became carbon-neutral in global production plants in 2019 and 2020 fiscal years with its own carbon credits. http://www.arcelikglobal.com

Media Contacts :

Dan Nasitka or Bob Ochsner

Truth for Beko Home Appliances

(714) 694-7195

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06d867fc-5204-4ace-991d-bde6f5532a87